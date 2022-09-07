Strathclair Community Receives Funding Support in Lallemand “Hometown Roots Family Contest”

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Strathclair Ag Society just received a $5,000 financial boost, as Lallemand recently announced area farmer Darren Rozdeba as the Manitoba winner of the Hometown Roots Family Contest.

As the Manitoba winner, Rozdeba was awarded the opportunity to select a hometown organization to receive a $5,000 contribution from Lallemand. Rozdeba selected the Strathclair Ag Society. “I farm with my brother Marcel and we decided we wanted the money to go to an ag-related organization. The Strathclair Ag Society has been supporting ag-related work in our community for many years, and it’s an organization we felt could use the money,” says Darren Rozdeba, who farms at Strathclair.

Rozdeba purchased his Lallemand product through J.S. Henry Seeds, where sales rep Brendan Brown suggested he enter the contest. The Hometown Roots Family Contest was designed by Lallemand to support rural roots by giving back to community-based organizations.

“Lallemand recognizes the important role rural farm families play by giving their time and energy to growing food for others. The Lallemand Hometown Roots Family Contest gave us a way to give back to these local communities through the growers who live, work, and play there,” says Colin Sebulsky, Marketing Manager, Lallemand Plant Care.

During the contest, from November 2021 through May 2022, growers in the Prairie provinces had the opportunity to enter, either by purchasing Lallemand inoculants, including LALFIX® SPHERICAL Granule for pulses and soybeans or LALFIX® PROYIELD LIQUID Soybean, or by writing an essay explaining what farming means to them and how they would leverage the funds to support their community. One winner in each of Saskatchewan and Alberta has also been selected.

The Strathclair Ag Society intends to use the award money to support upgrades to the community fairgrounds facility. “I want to say thank you to both Lallemand and J.S. Henry for giving back to producers and their communities,” says Rozdeba.

“As a family-run organization with rural roots and rural customers, Lallemand Plant Care is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the community of Strathclair through this contest,” Sebulsky adds.

-30-

About Lallemand and Lallemand Plant Care

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE (LPC) works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. As one of the worldwide market leaders in biologicals LPC is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality. To learn more about Lallemand Plant Care visit www.lallemandplantcare.com.

