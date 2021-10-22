Stroud Resources Updates Drilling at Santo Domingo Silver Project, Mexico

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update to its 2021 Phase 1 drilling program at its Santo Domingo Silver Property (“Santo Domingo” or the “Property”), located in Hostotipaquillo, State of Jalisco, Mexico.

To date, the Company has completed 5,725 metres in 14 diamond drill holes as part of its Phase 1 exploration drilling program (Table 1). The drilling program was designed to explore the extent of known vein-hosted silver mineralization on the Property and to begin to define additional silver mineralized zones and vein systems which are anticipated to run parallel to the existing La Raya and Guadalupe silver vein systems. The Company’s Drilling Permit covers 13 drill pads (drill setups) located across the Property and from which 50 diamond drill holes were planned.

Drilling has been slow due to difficult topography, poor ground conditions, and COVID-19 related challenges. In addition, significant historical mine workings throughout the Property have also required slow and careful drilling. Five additional holes to those listed in Table 1 were abandoned after encountering mine workings and being unable to recover the hole (Figure 1).

Table 1. Summary of drill holes completed to date, Phase 1 drilling program.

Drill Hole East North Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) Hole Type Vein System Target SD-21-46 606383 2334194 1151 230 -50 309 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-47 606383 2334194 1151 230 -65 350 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-48 606383 2334194 1151 230 -80 375 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-53 606540 2334185 1130 230 -55 384 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-54 606540 2334185 1130 230 -65 324 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-56 606540 2334185 1130 230 -85 293 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-68A 606531 2334449 1039 230 -55 405 Exploration Guadalupe SD-21-71 606621 2334417 991 230 -50 297 Delineation La Raya SD-21-73 606540 2334185 1130 50 -65 423 Exploration La Raya HW SD-21-74 606440 2334207 1146 50 -65 403 Exploration La Raya HW SD-21-80 606058 2334180 1160 230 -50 534 Exploration Santa Fe/Santa Clara SD-21-81 606058 2334180 1160 230 -70 540 Exploration Santa Fe/Santa Clara SD-21-82 606058 2334180 1160 50 -65 537 Exploration Santa Fe/Santa Clara SD-21-84 606328 2334142 1166 230 -55 552 Exploration Santa Fe/Santa Clara

Datum/Coordinate system: WGS 84 / UTM zone 13N

The first two setups (1 and 3) of the drilling program explored the western edge of the Property stepping out about 200 m south from existing mineralization in the Guadalupe Vein System (Figure 1). Holes SD-21-46, SD-21-47 and SD-21-48 were drilled from setup 1 and holes SD-21-53, SD-21-54 and SD-21-56 were drilled from setup 3. These drill holes intersected the silver vein host rocks (agglomerates) but did not produce significant mineralization. However, the geological continuity of the structure was confirmed as evidenced by quartz ± calcite veinlets and breccias with traces of fine pyrite.

Setup 12 is located 300 metres west of setup 1 and was chosen to explore for any lateral movement of the system in that direction, evidenced by the historical Santa Fe and Santa Clara mines. From setup 12, hole SD-21-80 remained in the cover rocks (grey crystal-lithic tuff), suggesting that the mineralized target rocks are located much deeper in this area, perhaps due to faulting. Hole SD-21-80 did intersect a narrow vein of mainly silver-bearing galena and lesser iron-poor sphalerite at about 264 metres.

Hole SD-21-81 was drilled parallel to hole SD-21-80 but with a steeper dip, intersecting two mineralized zones of grey quartz veining with abundant pyrite and hematite at about 140 m and 180 metres.

Hole SD-21-82 tested a parallel vein system west of Guadalupe and east of SD-21-81 by drilling in the opposite direction. It hit favourable rock but did not intersect significant mineralization.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b0eb144-0be1-4a20-87f0-4aa1fc4c1df3

Sampling and assaying of the drill core has begun. The Company was delayed awaiting electrical repairs to its core saw and approval from the electrical authority. The Company anticipates sending its samples to the lab this week and will report on results as they become available.

Dr. Derek McBride, P. Eng. is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSXV listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver project in central Mexico.

