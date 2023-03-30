Stuart Cameron, MSW, RSW, Launches New Remote-Only Psychotherapy Brand Across Ontario, Canada

Fort Erie, Ontario, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stuart Cameron, MSW, RSW, is a registered social worker who works in private practice and has experience with a wide range of populations across different sectors, including child and youth mental health, addictions, cognitive disabilities, and child protection.

He is now launching a remote-only psychotherapy brand across Ontario, Canada, that allows him to provide effective services in the mental health field.

“I’m passionate about working with young adults and professionals to help guide them through challenges such as social anxiety, career changes, drug and alcohol addictions, finding purpose, and issues with identity,” said Stuart Cameron, MSW, RSW. “My clients have described me as having a warm, calm, and welcoming demeanour. I strive to make clients comfortable early on in treatment, which helps allow clients to open up, share, and work through some of their more difficult thoughts and feelings.”

To accompany his brand’s launch, Stuart Cameron MSW, RSW, is also releasing a new website that offers clients a selection of in-depth studies and articles highlighting the benefits and possible disadvantages of Remote therapy compared to traditional face-to-face therapy.

The Effectiveness of Teletherapy

According to The World Health Organisation (WHO), around 70% of countries have now adopted ‘teletherapy’ – a therapy session via video call – to overcome disruptions to in-person mental health services.

Although Remote therapists continue to become more popular, many people wonder if attending therapy sessions virtually is as beneficial as visiting a professional in person.

Using a plethora of reputable research and studies, along with his experience as an expert remote therapist, Stuart Cameron, MSW, RSW, has released a series of articles discussing the convenience, inclusivity and effectiveness of remote therapy.

An extract from one of his most popular posts has been included below.

“The Pros of Remote Therapy and Tele-counselling”

The view that remote therapy cannot capture the true essence of more traditional face-to-face therapy often comes from a place of privilege. That is, there can be a lack of recognition of the fact that face-to-face therapy is often only available to people in specific geographical areas, to people with specific physical capabilities, and to people who are able to afford and have the means required for the additional time and costs associated with travelling to and from appointments.

So, when asked is remote therapy effective? The answer is that it has proven to be a viable option for improving mental health for those that utilize it and additionally comes with a range of unique benefits, such as:

A Larger Pool of Therapists

By opting for remote therapy, you will no longer be limited by choosing a therapist in your area. This means that people who are living in more rural parts of Canada, such as towns, villages, or remote areas, can select an available therapist from a wider range of choices.

Increased Approachability

When you access therapy remotely, you can do so in an “anonymous” manner, meaning the potential negative emotions, stigma, or stress you may experience visiting an in-person therapist is diminished.

Choice in Location

With a choice of location that you find the most comfortable, such as your bedroom, partner’s home or a place you can de-stress, Stuart Cameron, MSW, RSW, has found that his remote therapy clients have found it easier to share in-depth and private information during their sessions.

Easier to Request and Access Client Files

Unlike some traditional in-person therapists, remote therapists will be able to produce and give you your records in a timely fashion whenever you request them.

More information

To find out more about Stuart Cameron, MSW, RSW, and his remote-only psychotherapy brand, please visit his website at https://stuartcameron.org.

