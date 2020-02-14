StubHub Hit with $1.3 Million Fine

CBJ — StubHub has been fined $1.3 million after being found guilty of making it seem as if certain concert and sports tickets were available at prices that no customer could obtain elswehere, after all-inclusive fees were added.

While StubHub’s final figures have always been made available, it turns out the claim by the ticket reseller was somewhat misleading, because the total costs were not always shown on the default screen.

Canada’s Competition Bureau says StubHub Canada and its parent company StubHub Inc. have agreed to pay the penalties after the bureau investigated “misleading pricing claims in the online sale of tickets to entertainment and sporting events.”

The misleading advertising was found on various websites and mobile apps sent to smartphones and tablets.

In its own defense StubHub Canada says it has always given customers the option of seeing fully inclusive fees throughout the process, but that doing so requires a few more steps, which many customers don’t bother with or perhaps know about. Now the company promises that the total purchase price will always be shown as part of the default view from the very beginning until the end, so there are no last-minute surprises for buyers.

