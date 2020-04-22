Wednesday, April 22, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Subaru Recalls 200,000 Autos

Subaru logo

CBJ — It’s Subaru’s turn to announce a large recall.

The Japanese automaker is advising more than 200,000 cars and SUVs in Canada and the U.S. have potential fuel pump problems and as such it could cause the vehicle’s engine to stall.

The recall includes certain 2019 Impreza, Outback, Legacy, and Ascent vehicles.

As of publication, Subaru has had no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the low pressure fuel pump at no cost to owners starting June 5.

The recalled vehicles were built from June 26, 2018 through Feb. 25, 2019.

