Sugarbud Announces Additional Contract Manufacturing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products for Craft Cannabis Pre-Roll Products

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.WT) (“Sugarbud“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing and distribution agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. (“Agro-Greens”) to process, package and distribute Sugarbud’s craft cannabis pre-roll products under license to authorized provincial wholesalers and retailers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The agreement with Agro-Greens is subject to customary regulatory, licensing and new product notification requirements.

Under the terms of the agreement Sugarbud will supply the Agro-Greens facility located in Macklin Saskatchewan with bulk dried cannabis flower where it will be processed and packaged into Sugarbud branded craft cannabis pre-roll products. The Sugarbud branded pre-roll products will also be sold and distributed under license by Agro-Greens to authorized provincial wholesalers and retailers. The terms of the agreement remain subject to customary regulatory and new product notification requirements. Sugarbud expects the distribution of its craft cannabis pre-roll products to begin in Q3 2020.“We are very pleased to be expanding our partnership with Agro-Greens in this rapidly growing dried cannabis category. The launch of our craft cannabis pre-roll collection maximizes the value of each harvest and gives consumers a very convenient purchasing and consumption option. We look forward to providing consumers with the opportunity to experience our craft cannabis pre-roll collection in the very near future,” concluded Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky. READ: Sugarbud Announces Brand Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Agro-Greens Natural Products, Updates Timing on Entry into Authorized Provincial Retail Sales “Agro-Greens is dedicated to bringing the highest quality products to market,” said Jeremy Vokins, Managing Director of Agro-Greens, “and we are excited to expand the offerings of Sugarbud with this new line of pre-rolls.” About Sugarbud Sugarbud is a federally licensed Alberta based craft cannabis company, focused on the cultivation and production of genetically diverse, high quality, select-batch cannabis products. Our mission is to delight the most discerning cannabis consumer and evolve the way people think about incorporating cannabis into their daily lives. http://www.sugarbud.ca/ About Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. Located in the Canadian heartland, Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd. is a family-run Health Canada licensed producer. Proud to follow a long line dedicated to the prairie tradition of agricultural excellence, Agro-Greens produces craft-quality, medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic pain and illnesses, acts as a processor for Micro-cultivators, and operates the medical e-commerce platform https://sheltermarket.ca/ in conjunction with Shelter Cannabis.John Kondrosky

