Sugarbud Launches First Cannabis 2.0 and New Multi-Pack Pre-Roll Format Products In Ontario

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDD) (“Sugarbud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s first Cannabis 2.0 product – Krypto Chronic #2 1.0g Flower Rosin – and the Company’s first 10 x 0.35g multi-pack Pre-Roll format in Ontario.

Sugarbud Krypto Chronic #2 Flower Rosin | Sugarbud’s first flower rosin is an exceptional concentrate made through the solventless extraction of Sugarbud’s exclusive indica dominant hybrid genetic – Krypto Chronic #2.

Solventless extraction methods place a premium on maintaining the naturally occurring terpenes, flavors, aromas and cannabinoids throughout the entire process, ensuring that the full essence of the original dried flower is maintained. Sugarbud’s Krypto Chronic #2 flower rosin is another exceptional example of Sugarbud’s “House Style”, and embodies the same quality, consistency, flavor profiles and aromas consumers have come to expect from the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection. Total THC will range between 60-70% with a total terpene profile of between 5-8%.

Sugarbud “Buddies” 10 x 0.35g Pre-Rolls | Caring is sharing responsibly with our new and convenient 10 x 0.35g “Buddies” Pre-Roll format. “Expertly crafted using only 100% dry flower and absolutely no trim, Sugarbud “Buddies” Pre-Rolls promise the same high quality experience consumers have come to expect from our very popular 3.5g dry flower products with the added convenience of a smaller easier to carry and easier to share packaging format,” commented Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky. The first product being launched under the new “Buddies” format will contain Sugarbud’s exclusive Bahama Blizzard #11 dry flower and consumers can expect the same well-defined aromas of sweet confectionary, pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel found in the very successful 3.5g dry flower format. Total THC will range between 21-26% with a terpene profile of between 1-3%.

The Company has received initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) and expects their Krypto Chronic #2 Flower Rosin and Bahama Blizzard #11 10 x 0.35g Buddies Pre-Rolls to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Ontario and online at OCS.ca in Spring 2022.

“Our partnership with the OCS continues to grow as we diversify and expand the product offering within our Craft Cannabis Collection, and we are delighted to be bringing these new and exciting formats to Ontario consumers,” concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The OCS is Ontario’s only legal online retailer and is responsible for the wholesale distribution of recreational cannabis products to private retailers in the province.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud’s assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation and processing, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; product quality; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud’s Cannabis 2.0 and Pre-Roll products, including new product lines and the properties, characteristics and launch timing thereof; the expected timing of retail availability of new products; future growth; customer satisfaction; and the status of the Company’s partnership with OCS. When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud’s products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and variant strains of the virus, and its effect on the broader global economy may continue to have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud’s profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



