Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Closing of Salt Cay Acquisition

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed the transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Salt Cay Horizons Ltd. (“Salt Cay”) from the shareholders of Salt Cay (see press release dated October 1, 2021).

Salt Cay, through its wholly owned subsidiary, holds just over 17,000 hectares of concessions in an emerging clean and energy metals district in mining-friendly jurisdictions of Peru. The area is host to multiple uranium deposits that are large scale, very near-to-surface and potentially heap-leachable – giving them what the Company believes to be a strong economic case. The region also has several near-surface lithium deposits associated with uranium mineralization in the Yapamayo Member formation as well as higher-grade lithium in the underlying Sapanuta Member formation. The concessions are accessed by a series of paved roads from the City of Puno to the town of Macusani, which connects to the Interoceanic Highway, a two-lane, paved highway that passes 14km north-east of the property.

As consideration for the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Salt Cay, Sulliden issued 13 million common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Salt Cay at a deemed price per share of $0.10, for an aggregate amount of $1.3 million. No finder fees were paid in connection with, and no change of control of Sulliden resulted from, the transaction.

About Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

