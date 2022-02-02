Summing up the results of Experior Financial Group work for 2021

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experior Financial Group has reviewed its 2021 numbers and is pleased to report that figures indicate that Experior is up 24% in 2021 vs. 2020. Additionally, Experior shares that they are up 27% overall compared to the pre-pandemic of 2019 numbers.

Learning to adapt to all the changes since the pandemic set in was a challenge in the beginning. Emphasis has been placed on increased training for our agents and interactions done using technology, which has made the difference for reaching clients and assisting them with their finances. Experior continued to grow despite these challenging times and saw an increase from 1,400 to 1,700 Licensed Associates in 2021. Experior is currently supporting over 2,000 people who are studying to get their licenses either in Canada or in the USA.

Offering a Free Financial Need Analysis for clients has helped Experior Associates to help tens of thousands of clients in 2021. Not only have transactions grown, but the number of Executive Directors in 2021 has increased drastically with now over 30 Branch offices, including two head offices, one located in Guelph, Ontario, Canada and the other in Cheektowaga, New York, USA.

A breakdown of the transactions for 2021:

Life Insurance – 24% increase over 2020

Investments – 66% increase over 2020

Travel Premium – 78% increase over 2020

While it hasn’t been an easy couple of years with restrictions and precautions due to Covid-19, Experior continues to see growth in all areas of business. It continues to hear of and see businesses’ sales decreasing and closing due to this unfortunate situation we all face, and Experior still continues to increase in all lines of business. Experior continues its recruiting efforts, attracting excellent candidates from across Canada and the USA. Setting its goal of 3,000 Licensed Associates in 2022 may seem like a challenge, but it is one that the entire company is working towards diligently.

For more information on a career with Experior, please visit A Full Time Career with Experior Financial Group | An Opportunity to Thrive.

Individuals interested in learning more about the culture at the company can attend Experior Financial Group’s upcoming Online Convention and Awards from Feb. 10-12 by purchasing a ticket here.

