Sunwing announces winter flight schedule from regional gateways across Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is making it easier for residents of Atlantic Canada to head back to the tropics this winter, with convenient weekly flights from regional gateways across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Residents of Halifax, Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton, St. John’s, Deer Lake and Gander can make their much-anticipated return to paradise with vacation packages to some of the most popular destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico. Flights will begin in January 2022 and run weekly until May 2022.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Atlantic Canada for another winter season,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing Travel Group. “After a difficult year, we’re sure that Canadians will be eager to return to paradise and enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation. We’re excited to be able to help them enjoy a frictionless vacation experience with convenient flights from local gateways across the region.”

Residents of Atlantic Canada will be able to choose from a range of vacation packages designed for every travel style and budget. Sun-seekers can Vacation Like a Star™ at the newly-opened Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun and the first-ever Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, featuring entertainment-themed facilities and authentic Hollywood memorabilia around the resort. Those looking to make the most of their vacation budget can enjoy exclusive RIU®-topia inclusions at Canadian-favourite chain RIU Hotels & Resorts, including the recently renovated Riu Montego Bay. Plus, travellers who book by April 30, 2021 for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 can enjoy flexible booking options with the ability to change their plans with ease and save up to $1,000 per couple during the tour operator’s Freedom 21/22 Sale.

The flight schedule from Halifax, NS will be as follows:

Between Halifax and Cancun, Sundays from January 16, 2022 until May 8, 2022

Between Halifax and Montego Bay, Mondays from January 17, 2022 until May 9, 2022

Between Halifax and Puerto Plata, Tuesdays from January 18, 2022 until May 10, 2022

Between Halifax and Punta Cana, Fridays from January 14, 2022 until May 6, 2022

Between Halifax and Cayo Coco, Wednesdays from January 12, 2022 until May 11, 2022

Between Halifax and Cayo Santa Maria, Thursdays from January 13, 2022 until May 5, 2022

Between Halifax and Holguin, Sundays from January 16, 2022 until May 8, 2022

Between Halifax and Varadero, Thursdays and Saturdays from January 13, 2022 until May 7, 2022

The flight schedule from Moncton, NB will be as follows:

Between Moncton and Cancun, Thursdays from February 10, 2022 until May 5, 2022

Between Moncton and Montego Bay, Sundays from February 13, 2022 until May 8, 2022

Between Moncton and Puerto Plata, Fridays from February 11, 2022 until May 6, 2022

Between Moncton and Punta Cana, Saturdays from February 12, 2022 until May 7, 2022

Between Moncton and Varadero, Fridays from February 11, 2022 until May 6, 2022

The flight schedule from Saint John, NB will be as follows:

Between Saint John and Varadero, Saturdays from February 5, 2022 until May 7, 2022

The flight schedule from Fredericton, NB will be as follows:

Between Fredericton and Cancun, Mondays from February 14, 2022 until May 9, 2022

Between Fredericton and Punta Cana, Wednesdays from February 9, 2022 until May 4, 2022

Between Fredericton and Cayo Coco, Tuesdays from February 15, 2022 until May 10, 2022

The flight schedule from St. John’s, NL will be as follows:

Between St. John’s and Cayo Coco, Thursdays from March 10, 2022 until May 12, 2022

Between St. John’s and Varadero, Saturdays from March 12, 2022 until May 14, 2022

Between St. John’s and Cancun, Fridays from March 11, 2022 until May 13, 2022

Between St. John’s and Montego Bay, Sundays from March 13, 2022 until May 15, 2022

Between St. John’s and Punta Cana, Mondays from March 14, 2022 until May 9, 2022

The flight schedule from Deer Lake and Gander, NL will be as follows:

Between Deer Lake/Gander and Varadero, Tuesdays from March 15, 2022 until May 10, 2022

Between Deer Lake/Gander and Punta Cana, Wednesdays from March 16, 2022 until May 11, 2022

Vacationers can return to these Canadian-favourite destinations and travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/631537f1-73c7-464a-b26c-e8000da63cff

CBJ Newsmakers