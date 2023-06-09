Sunwing celebrates awards season in paradise as two leading hotel partners in destination, Blue Diamond Resorts and RIU Hotels & Resorts, are recognized for multiple prestigious awards this year

TORONTO, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is pleased to shine a light on resort partners Blue Diamond Resorts and RIU Hotels & Resorts for receiving a number of well-deserved accolades presented by TripAdvisor® and Forbes. As two of the most respected and globally recognized platforms beloved by the travel community, the TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice™ Awards and Forbes recognize excellence in the tourism and hospitality industry. This year, 45 properties under the Royalton Luxury Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Memories Resorts & Spa, Grand Memories Resorts & Spa, Starfish Resorts, RIU Hotels & Resorts and RIU Palace Resorts brands were acknowledged, some of which earned the Best of the Best Award, the highest honour from Travellers’ Choice™.

Set within multiple sought-after destinations accessible to Sunwing travellers this summer and upcoming winter season, from Mexico to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cuba, Central American hot spots and more, these world-renowned resorts have been recognized by travellers and industry experts for offering quality service and consistently delivering incredible vacation experiences to customers around the globe.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our valued partners at Blue Diamond Resorts and RIU Hotels & Resorts who continue to receive recognition from our customers, which is reflected in this year’s Forbes and TripAdvisor® Travellers’ Choice™ Awards,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Sunwing. “These resort brands are adored for their prime locations, top-notch service, thoughtful amenities and incredible experiences offered at exceptional value, and with an exciting line-up of summer deals at Sunwing such as our Get MORE Out of Summer Sale on now, there’s no question our customers can find everything they need for the ultimate feel-good summer.”

For a full list of accolades, see below:

Blue Diamond Resorts’ award-winning properties include:

TripAdvisor®Travellers’ Choice™ Best of the Best:

Memories Jibacoa – Top All Inclusive Resorts in the region

Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton – Hottest New Hotels in the World

Planet Hollywood Costa Rica An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Luxury Resort in Central America

Royalton Cayo Santa Maria – (#1) All Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, Top All Inclusive Resorts Worldwide, Top Hotels in the Caribbean, Luxury Caribbean Resorts

TripAdvisor®Travellers’ Choice™ Awards:

Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Grand Memories Santa Maria

Hideaway at Royalton Negril An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Memories Flamenco

Memories Miramar Habana

Mystique Holbox by Royalton A Tribute Portfolio Resort

Royalton Antigua An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort

Royalton CHIC Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Grenada An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort

Royalton Habana

Royalton Negril An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort

Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino

Starfish Cayo Guillermo

Starfish Cayo Santa Maria

Starfish Cuatro Palmas

Starfish Las Palmas

Starfish Varadero

Forbes:

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino – Adults Only – Best All Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana

Royalton Riviera Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino – 10 Best Hotels in Cancun for Families

Royalton Saint Lucia An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Resort with the Best Amenities in Saint Lucia

RIU Hotels & Resorts’ award-winning properties include:

TripAdvisor®Travellers’ Choice™ Best of the Best:

Riu Playa Blanca

Riu Plaza Panama

TripAdvisor®Travellers’ Choice™ Awards:

Riu Lupita

Riu Negril

Riu Ocho Rios

Riu Palace Antillas

Riu Palace Baja California

Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas

Riu Palace Costa Mujeres

Riu Palace Jamaica

Riu Palace Las Americas

Riu Palace Mexico

Riu Palace Pacifico

Riu Palace Peninsula

Riu Palace Punta Cana

Riu Palace Tropical Bay

Riu Playacar

Riu Reggae

Riu Yucatan

From world-renowned white-sand beaches to unlimited opportunities for exploration, resorts at an unbeatable price, convenient flight routes and travellers’ first checked bag free with Sunwing vacation packages on board Sunwing Airlines, feel-good vacations in paradise have never been more accessible – it’s the Sunwing Guarantee. What’s more, this year’s extensive list of award-winning resorts offers a wide range of adults only, group and family-friendly travel experiences that Sunwing customers can enjoy.

To discover more fun-filled adventures in the destinations beloved by Canadians, visit Sunwing.ca.

