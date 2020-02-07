Sunwing encourages Canadians to seize the sun with savings of up to 35% on winter vacations

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With winter in full swing across Canada, plenty of Canadians are dreaming of sunny skies and white-sand shores. From now until February 14, 2020, Sunwing is helping travellers head to the tropics and offering savings of up to 35% on winter vacation packages with their Seize the Sun Sale. Customers can enjoy incredible discounts on popular resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals won’t last long – winter-weary travellers will want to book now to secure their spot in the sun.

Vacationers of all ages can enjoy endless fun in the sun at Grand Memories Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic . Just a short walk from world-famous Bavaro Beach, this resort offers unlimited complimentary access to Splash Water Park – one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean – in addition to a range of gourmet cuisine options with unlimited reservation-free dining.Another popular resort included in the sale is Riu Playacar in Riviera Maya . This top-rated family resort is nestled on a sun-soaked beach featuring a stylish pool complex and an action-packed kids club. Plus, Sunwing guests can enjoy exclusive RIU-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining, free Wi-Fi and more.Cuba is a favourite destination for sun-and-sand getaways – making Ocean Casa del Mar in Cayo Santa Maria an ideal spot for sun-seekers. Guests can try out a range of resort-offered activities like snorkelling, kayaking and yoga while kids play at the Daisy Club.Families who want to plan a tropical getaway for less can save on their stay at Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort and Spa in Riviera Nayarit . Overlooking a stretch of golden-sand beach, this all inclusive property offers a range of activities including surfing lessons and whale watching opportunities, plus a wide choice of accommodation options such as dedicated Family Selection room categories.For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.*Service may be unavailable on select flightsFor all media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Goldrick

