Sunwing excited to introduce the island of Grand Cayman as its newest destination

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Residents of Southern Ontario will have more tropical destinations to choose from this winter with Sunwing. The tour operator has just announced the addition of a seasonal flight service to the island of Grand Cayman for the very first time. Direct flights from Toronto will operate on Sundays from February 2, 2020 until May 3, 2020, inclusive.

The largest of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean, Grand Cayman is home to breathtaking white-sand beaches, picturesque tropical landscapes and a gourmet culinary scene. Vacationers can spend their days soaking up the sun on the shores of Seven Mile Beach, snorkelling or scuba diving amongst colourful coral reefs and indulging in world-class dishes at five-star restaurants.President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented on the news, “We are excited to be offering travellers departing from Toronto Pearson even more ways to Vacation Better this winter with the addition of this new destination. With its pristine beaches and picturesque landscapes, we’re sure that Grand Cayman will be a popular choice amongst Torontonian sun-seekers.”Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Rosa Harris, celebrated the news, “We are so pleased to welcome Sunwing in offering Canadians with more opportunities to visit the Cayman Islands. We are proud to share our exceptional attractions, from our pristine Seven Mile Beach to the Crystal Caves and, as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, our diverse and exceptional restaurants.”Vacationers who take advantage of this new flight service can stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman . This boutique-style property is located in a picturesque private cove and is the only all inclusive resort on the famous Seven Mile Beach. Guests can look forward to personalized service, convenient on-site dining and comfortable accommodation options with private balconies.For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.*Service may be unavailable on select flightsFor all media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Goldrick

