Sunwing helps travellers get ahead of the Black Friday rush with big savings on vacation packages

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadians won’t have to wait until Black Friday to get a head start on saving – Sunwing has so many deals it’s launching its popular Orange Friday sale early with up to 35% off select vacation packages available starting today. Shoppers can beat the Black Friday rush and book their winter getaway at an unbeatable price with discounted packages to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals won’t last long and popular resorts will sell out quickly – sun-seekers will want to act fast to secure these savings.

One popular resort included in the sale is the luxurious Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya . Travellers who take advantage of this time-limited sale can book their getaway to this adults only oasis for less and enjoy world-class service, elegant all-suite accommodations and access to two neighbouring resorts within the complex. Plus, guests can enjoy exclusive inclusions like discounted spa services and unlimited à la carte dining at the resort’s gourmet restaurants.Families can score a great deal and take their travel budget further at Grand Memories Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic . Sun-seekers who stay at this Sunwing favourite resort will receive unlimited complimentary access to the property’s sprawling water park just a short walk or shuttle ride away. After a fun-filled day testing out the water slides, families can enjoy delicious cuisine options that even the pickiest of eaters will love and retire to spacious accommodations that can sleep five or more.Sun-seekers planning a classic beach getaway can take advantage of exclusive deals at Iberostar Playa Alameda in Varadero . Nestled on a pristine white-sand beach, this adults only resort features a wide range of activities and entertainment in a lush tropical setting. Guests can try out resort-offered water sports like windsurfing, water bikes and kayaking before enjoying a romantic dinner for two.All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine* and non-alcoholic beverage service. Plus, a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.*Service may be unavailable on select flightsFor all media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Goldrick

