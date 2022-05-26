Sunwing introduces its first ever Sun Week, a seven day extravaganza of incredible savings and exclusive giveaways

Customers can win a range of exciting prizes designed to inspire their next great getaway with Sunwing

Sunwing is celebrating its customers with hot deals and even hotter giveaways during its first ever Sun Week. Starting May 30, 2022 until June 5, 2022, customers can book their much needed getaways to sun-soaked destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America with savings up to 40% per couple on applicable all inclusive vacation packages.

But that’s not all – customers who purchase a vacation package during that timeframe will also be entered to win one of many exclusive prizes designed for the ultimate vacation experience with Sunwing. To kick off the summer season with a splash, the tour operator is offering seven days of incredible giveaways where a new prize can be won each day. Customers will have the chance to win gift cards from Sunwing, Vanilla Visa, Indigo and Walmart, in addition to pre-paid vouchers for an exciting Sunwing Experiences excursion and vacation packages for two.

“We’re excited to be introducing Sunwing’s Sun Week, our newest and biggest event of the year, where customers have more opportunities to head to the tropics at a great price point,” says Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “With unbelievable savings on all inclusive vacation packages to bucket-list destinations in Mexico, Cuba and beyond, plus seven days of amazing giveaways and prizes, including the chance to win a vacation, we’re thrilled to be showing up for our customers in new and exciting ways, and helping inspire their next great adventure with Sunwing.”

The tour operator encourages customers to say yes to their dream getaway and book an all inclusive vacation package to a range of top-rated resorts perfectly suited to family vacations, romantic retreats or celebrations with friends. Families can make memories on the sought-after shores of Varadero in Cuba, while friends relish in day-to-night entertainment in the heart of Cancun’s Hotel Zone in Mexico and couples enjoy the exotic landscapes in Panama or an adults only retreat in Antigua. While Sunwing’s Sun Week is on, customers can find great deals when booking with hotel partners including Princess Hotels & Resorts, Royalton Luxury Resorts, RIU Hotels & Resorts and more.

Sunwing’s Sun Week is live from May 30, 2022 until June 5, 2022 and open to legal residents of Canada. Savings apply to bookings made on applicable packages during this time period, for travel between June 15, 2022 and December 15, 2022. Customers who book within these dates will automatically receive 10 contest entries with every vacation package booking while non-purchasing customers, also eligible to enter for Sunwing’s Sun Week, are limited to one entry per day and must complete a contest form found on Sunwing.ca*. Contest winners will be announced on June 23, 2022.

To prepare for their getaways down south, Sunwing customers can stay protected from the unexpected when they purchase one of the tour operator’s comprehensive travel coverage options offering emergency medical, trip interruption coverage and more.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

