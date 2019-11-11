Sunwing introduces new on-board menu options inspired by Schwartz’s Deli and Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Sunwing Café is back and tastier than ever. For the coming season, travellers can experience not one but two famous Canadian culinary experiences on route to the sunny south. New for this edition is the introduction of Schwartz’s Deli’s World Famous Original Smoked Meat, served on a pretzel roll with grainy mustard and mayonnaise spread, topped with a sliced pickle and prepared to a strict recipe devised by the iconic Montreal eatery. A household name not just in Quebec, but across Canada, Schwartz’s Deli has been serving up its famous smoked meat for over nine decades. However, this is the first time that the landmark restaurant has partnered with an airline so that its award-winning smoked meat can now be enjoyed at 30,000 ft.

In addition, Sunwing is delighted to welcome back Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford, back on board for a fourth consecutive year. New for the 2019/2020 season is the addition of Chef Lynn Crawford’s Croque-monsieur, made from oven-baked béchamel and gruyere cheese-crusted brioche slices filled with smoked ham, provolone, swiss cheese, mustard, mayonnaise and caramelized onions. Her Grilled Tex Mex Chicken Wrap, a perennial favourite among Sunwing travellers, is also back on the menu.President of Sunwing Airlines, Mark Williams, welcomed the additions to the new menu. “We believe in being with our customers every step of the way and feel that their vacations with us should begin the moment they step on board. We are justly proud of our award-winning inflight service and our Sunwing Café menu plays a big part in it. By renewing our longstanding partnership with Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford and introducing Schwartz’s World Famous Original Smoked Meat, we are maintaining our promise to our customers to vacation better.”“At Schwartz’s Deli, we’ve been delighting locals and visitors with our Famous Montreal Smoked Meat for over nine decades,” said Paul Nakis, Owner of Schwartz’s Deli. “We’re excited to embark on this new partnership which will see our signature product served at 30,000 ft. to travellers from coast to coast for the very first time.”Chef Lynn Crawford also commented on the news, “I’m delighted to be working with Sunwing for another year, helping Canadians get their vacations off to the right start with award-wining inflight service on board Sunwing Airlines. The recipes I’ve created for the Sunwing Café this season offer passengers nutritious and flavoursome dishes that showcase quality, fresh ingredients.”In addition to the new offerings from Schwartz’s Deli and Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford, customers can look forward to several other firsts in this new edition of the menu including a flavoursome Quinoa Salad and a hearty Sausage Roll. There are also several new snack options available, such as Joseph’s Nutless Clusters and Rolo SNAX. Customers can pre-order their meal up to 48 hours prior to departure to ensure their preferred choice is available.All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can enjoy award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and a buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with dishes inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including additional baggage allowance and legroom, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.*Service may be unavailable on select flightsFor all media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Goldrick

