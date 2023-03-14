Sunwing is ready to bring on the summer celebrations with limited-time deals on sun packages

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing’s encouraging Canadians to start their summer countdowns a bit early this year with a wide range of all inclusive vacation packages at great prices to pair with every summer celebration. With resorts down south offering family-friendly amenities and adults only fun that’s close to the action, Sunwing customers can make the most of their summer celebrations and Carnival season with exclusive deals during the tour operator’s Bring on the Summer Celebrations Sale, on now for a limited time. Eligible for travel between April 1, 2023 and October 31, 2023 on bookings made by March 19, 2023, customers can jet off from winter on a last-minute getaway or book their summer plans now with paradise at their fingertips.

Families looking for a spontaneous last-minute getaway and more quality time together will love El Cid Castilla Beach in Mazatlán, Mexico, currently offered at up to 32% off. Resort guests will adore its breathtaking ocean views and easy access to the shops and restaurants in the Golden Zone, in addition to its sparkling sands, two pools, water slides, banana boat rides and spacious accommodations fit for the whole family. Plus, as one of Sunwing’s Smile Resorts™, travellers will enjoy more great savings, including up to two kids, two through 12, Stay, Play and Eat free*, exclusive deals for teens aged 13 to 17 and no single parent supplement fee.

Paradisus La Perla brings sizzling adults only getaways to Riviera Maya’s Playa del Carmen in Mexico. This picturesque all inclusive enclave offers guests life-enriching experiences to live out their vacation dreams, from the exclusive (and bespoke) services of a Guest Experience Manager to a freeform pool and swim-up bar, soothing treatments or water rituals at YHI Spa ($), wine and tequila tastings, dance classes and more. Plus, with complete access to Paradisus Playa Del Carmen Resort, vacationers can enjoy a wide range of culinary delights, including tapas at the beachfront Gabi Club.

Sunwing knows a thing or two about hot vacations with its curated selection of Hot Hotels throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and the United States at even hotter prices. Customers getting a head start on their summer vacations at the charming Memories Varadero Beach Resort can save up to 30% when booking before March 19, 2023. Nestled on the famous Varadero Beach in Cuba, this resort is jam packed with fun-filled amenities all ages will love, including sprawling pools, an on-site Kids Club, kid-themed entertainment program, non-motorized water sports and more.

Whether booking their vacation packages via Sunwing.ca or through their travel agent, Sunwing customers will have access to exclusive perks to help them kick off their summer getaways with ease, such as the first checked bag free, the lowest prices on change and cancellation protection with the tour operator’s Worry Free coverage options, hotel transfers* and more.

