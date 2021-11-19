Sunwing launches its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale early with up to 40% off and zero change fees

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadians can head back to paradise at an amazing price this winter with Sunwing’s annual Black Friday Sale. Starting today, customers can score incredible savings of up to 40% on all inclusive vacation packages, including popular winter departures, with zero change fees* up to seven days prior to departure and free COVID-19 emergency medical coverage on applicable packages booked between September 27 and December 6, 2021, for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Preferred packages will sell out fast, so travellers will want to book now to secure their spot in the sun.

“We’re making it easier than ever for Canadians to head back to the tropics this winter with amazing deals during our Black Friday Sale and more flexibility on all inclusive packages than ever before,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “With the travel advisory for fully vaccinated Canadians being lifted, coupled with the ability to change plans anytime with no fees and emergency COVID-19 coverage included at no cost, we’re seeing increasing demand for winter getaways. Canadians are eager to return to travel and we’re helping make their experience seamless by providing incredible savings and flexible packages for added peace of mind.”

As part of the Black Friday Sale, Sunwing is offering savings on popular packages to exotic destinations like Los Cabos and Mazatlán, plus perennial favourites like Punta Cana and Cuba. Sun-seekers can book with peace of mind with zero change fees* and free COVID-19 emergency medical coverage included in most all inclusive packages. The tour operator is also making the planning process as seamless as possible with travel requirements made easy including listing Easy Entry destinations and On-Site PCR Testing icons on Sunwing.ca.

Families looking to head south this winter can stay at Grand Memories Varadero in Cuba for as low as $945 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room departing from Toronto on January 10, 2022. The popular resort is located on one of Varadero’s famous white-sand beaches with something for all ages including a kids club, waterfall pool and Cuban bar.

Another popular option included in the sale is Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas. Packages to this top-rated luxury resort start from $1,465 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Super Saver King Room departing on January 13, 2022. The laidback property offers sweeping views of Los Cabos’ famous coastline with a picturesque infinity pool overlooking El Arco and exclusive Riu Palace inclusions for Sunwing guests.

Vacationers can visit the laidback island of Jamaica for less with incredible deals on Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort. Prices start at $1,975 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Luxury Junior Suite departing from Toronto on January 10, 2022 and includes the All-In Luxury® experience the chain is famous for. Guests can soak up the sun on the private beach by day and enjoy unlimited reservation-free dining at gourmet restaurants by night.

*Customers can change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure. Terms & Conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb2e5c9-d644-4488-91aa-0fb9921e491d



CBJ Newsmakers