Sunwing offers 5-Star Deals at 3-Star Prices with Zero Worry

TORONTO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With at least another month left of cold and gloomy weather, Sunwing is helping Canadians escape to the tropics with their 5-Star Deals, 3-Star Prices, Zero Worry sale. From now until March 13, 2020, Canadians in need of some much-deserved rest and relaxation can book with confidence and save up to $1,500 per couple on their dream luxury getaway to top-rated resorts in the most popular tropical destinations.

Along with these exclusive deals, customers can purchase Sunwing’s Worry Free Cancellation Waiver , starting at just $49 per person. With this waiver, travellers can cancel for any reason up to three hours prior to departure; so they can book their dream getaway with zero worry. The tour operator also introduced a new flexible booking policy to help Canadians book their travel with peace of mind. Flexible options have been implemented for new bookings made between now and March 19th, 2020*.Vacationers can book their dream adults only getaway for less at the luxurious CHIC Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. This All-Exclusive™ resort is perfect for social vacations and offers a unique mermaid pool, an outdoor DJ booth and themed pool and beach parties.Another ideal choice for relaxing beach vacations included in the sale is the adults only Sanctuary at Grand Memories Varadero in Cuba . Nestled on the sparkling white-sand shores of famous Varadero Beach, this resort-within-a-resort features exclusive adults only facilities and full access to the neighbouring Grand Memories Varadero .Families can score an amazing deal on top-rated family resort Riu Cancun and feel all their worries melt away as they soak up the sun on Cancun ’s white-sand shores. This lively resort is located within walking distance of the area’s vibrant nightlife with a sprawling pool complex and accommodations that can sleep five or more. Plus, families can take their budget even further with RIU®-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining, spa credits and free Wi-Fi.For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.* For new bookings made between March 4th and March 19th, 2020 Sunwing will waive any administration fees associated with the first change. This applies to all new bookings with a departure date from now up to and including June 24th, 2020. Any change must be requested at least 14 days prior to travel or normal conditions will apply. Regular conditions will apply should the change made result in a lower or higher price. Cancellation fees still apply. These flexible booking arrangements apply to all Sunwing bookings including flight and hotel only reservations together with both cruise and vacation packages.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.**Service may be unavailable on select flightsFor all media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Goldrick

