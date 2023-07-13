Sunwing offers Canadians the limited-time chance to do it all in Mexico with up to $1,200 in savings per pair

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadians are encouraged to act now to save big during Sunwing’s exciting Do It All in Mexico Sale, on now until July 16, 2023. Sunwing customers can jet off to discover what makes Mexico great with up to $1,200 in savings per pair, from its expansive list of all inclusive resorts built for every budget, to properties with action-packed activity programs on site and centuries worth of history and attractions, all within reach when travelling to Cancun, Los Cabos, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta by December 17, 2023.

Cancun is a paradise for families in search of a resort that has it all at a great price point. Iberostar Paraiso Beach fits the bill with a sprawling stretch of sand, supervised Kids Club with a pool and playground, catamaran rides, a PADI 5-star dive centre and spacious accommodations, plus access to three Iberostar properties nearby. Those in search of the same level of all inclusive service in an adults only environment will love Platinum Yucatan Princess All Suites Resort and Spa, where they can find everything from a tranquil pool, therapeutic spa treatments and delectable dining to weekly foam parties, batting cages, karaoke and casino nights.

Another favourite destination for families, the magic of Mazatlán’s Golden Zone can be experienced from El Cid Castilla Beach, where swimming pools with water slides, plenty of all-ages activities and non-motorized water sports await, such as snorkelling ($), banana boat rides ($) and sailing ($). Novice and intermediate golfers can also take the hotel’s complimentary shuttle to El Cid Golf & Country Club next door where they can tee off on world-renowned greens. Plus, as one of Sunwing’s Smile Resorts™, families get added perks, including up to two kids two through 12 years old stay, play and eat free, exclusive deals for teens, no single parent supplement fee and more.

The perfect spot to celebrate every occasion, Riu Santa Fe brings Los Cabos getaways to life in an effortless fashion with uninterrupted views of the iconic El Arco and Cabo’s lively city centre nearby. Cheers to life’s milestones on the beach, at the infinity rooftop pool or during one of RIU’s themed adults only pool parties, then savour every moment while savouring every flavour at the resort restaurants, from authentic Mexican cuisine to Steakhouse favourites and bites at Tiki Tacos and Pepe’s Food Grill.

Finally, Puerto Vallarta is well known for its iconic landscapes, history, adventure and all inclusive resort offerings in the centre of it all. Dreams Vallarta Bay Resort and Spa is a luxurious option with plenty of opportunities for exploration on site and nearby, from treasure hunts, a rock wall and Euro-bungee at the Explorer’s Club for multi-generational families travelling with little ones, to eating around the world at the specialty restaurants and convenient transportation to the area’s thrilling attractions, courtesy of NexusTours, Sunwing’s trusted partner in paradise. The Extreme Adventure Tour is a heart-racing excursion with ziplining, river plunges and UTV off-road rides, whereas the Las Caletas Tour offers a more leisurely experience with a catamaran ride to a secluded beach, snorkelling, animal sightings and more.

Time is running out on Sunwing’s Do It All in Mexico Sale with the opportunity to book via Sunwing.ca or through a travel agent and get up to $1,200 in savings per pair. Plus, with their first checked bag free when travelling on a Sunwing vacation package on board Sunwing Airlines, vacationing in Mexico’s paradise becomes simply irresistible.

*Terms and conditions apply.

