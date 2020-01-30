Sunwing proud first-time recipient of the Consumer Choice Award in Quebec

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing was announced winner of the Consumer Choice Award earlier this month in the category of Best Tour Operator in Quebec. Sunwing has previously received numerous Consumer Choice Awards in the categories of Best Charter Airline and Vacation Provider across Toronto, London, Hamilton/Niagara, Halifax, St. John’s, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver. However, this was the first time Sunwing received this recognition in Quebec.

Established in 1987, the Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to conduct independent market research surveys to determine brand reputation and customer satisfaction. The Consumer Choice Award is only bestowed upon a very select group of business owners and entrepreneurs recognized by customers for their business excellence. Businesses are ranked based on customer surveys carried out by some of the largest independent Canadian-owned research companies.Lyne Chayer, General Manager of Sunwing Quebec, welcomed the news, “We are honoured to have been recognized as the Best Tour Operator by customers in Quebec. We have operated out of the province for almost 14 years and continue to expand our offerings to sun-seeking vacationers throughout the province. We believe our wide range of destination options, convenient vacation packages and departures from five local airports across the province has made us a popular choice with Quebecers.”Sunwing is the only tour operator to offer vacation packages across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America from five airports across the province including Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Val-d’Or and Mont-Joli. This season, the tour operator expanded their operations in the province with the addition of a new flight service from Quebec City to Mazatlán in Pacific Mexico. Sunwing also offers year-round flights out of Montreal and Quebec City.For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.About SunwingThe largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.*Service may be unavailable on select flightsFor all media enquiries, please contact:Rachel Goldrick

