Sunwing returns to Saskatchewan this winter with affordable flights from Saskatoon and Regina beginning in November

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is returning to the province of Saskatchewan this winter season, with weekly flights being offered from Saskatoon and Regina airports starting in November and running until April. The tour operator’s return will provide more options for local residents to travel to sun destinations this winter at affordable prices, at a time of rapidly increasing customer demand for tropical getaways.

“We are pleased to announce our winter flight schedule for Saskatoon and Regina, offering residents accessibly priced vacation packages with the convenience of travelling from their local airports,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With demand for all inclusive travel continuing to rise, we encourage our customers in Saskatchewan to book their winter getaways early to lock in their preferred resort in their destination of choice, while enjoying incredible savings during our Save More Event.”

“Saskatoon Airport is thrilled to welcome Sunwing back with a robust winter program. After several tough years, we know Saskatoonians, and residents from the surrounding communities we serve, are eager to escape the cold winter months and recharge with some much-missed sun and sand,” said CJ Dushinski, Vice President, Business Development and Service Quality at Saskatoon Airport. “Sunwing plays a big role in escaping the winter climate in Saskatchewan, and we eagerly await the first flight of the season!”

“We know that residents in southern Saskatchewan love to travel to sun destinations and there is a lot of pent-up demand from the last few years,” added Justin Reves, Manager of Customer Experience and Marketing at Regina Airport Authority. “That’s why we’re so thrilled to see this fantastic lineup of direct flights to a variety of incredible destinations with Sunwing.”

The flight schedules for Saskatoon and Regina will be as follows:

Saskatoon flight schedule

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 2x weekly 12-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Mazatlan 1x weekly 09-Dec-2022 07-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 14-Dec-2022 05-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly 13-Nov-2022 09-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 1x weekly 08-Dec-2022 06-Apr-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 13-Dec-2022 04-Apr-2023

Regina flight schedule

Destination Peak Frequency From To Cancun 2x weekly 12-Nov-2022 10-Apr-2023 Mazatlan 1x weekly 09-Dec-2022 07-Apr-2023 Punta Cana 1x weekly 14-Dec-2022 05-Apr-2023 Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly 13-Nov-2022 09-Apr-2023 Los Cabos 1x weekly 08-Dec-2022 06-Apr-2023 Varadero 1x weekly 13-Dec-2022 04-Apr-2023

Residents of Saskatoon, Regina and surrounding areas can enjoy more savings, more perks and more vacation fun during the tour operator’s Save More Event*, on now. Customers who book their winter escapes by November 6, 2022 will save up to 40% on vacation packages and enjoy added luxuries like room upgrades, exclusive beach access and more. Plus, with the purchase of one of Sunwing’s Worry Free insurance plans, customers can get even more value and peace of mind out of their winter getaways.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dae477f8-0b73-4f6a-88b7-6b3e014f649b



CBJ Newsmakers