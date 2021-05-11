Sunwing returns to the Region of Waterloo this winter with convenient weekly flights to Cancun

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing has announced it will be returning to the Region of Waterloo International Airport this winter, with convenient weekly flights to Cancun, Mexico. Residents of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will be able to enjoy frictionless vacation experiences with departures right from their doorstep. Flights will operate on Mondays from December 13, 2021 until April 18, 2022.

“We’re excited to be returning to the Region of Waterloo International Airport for our 11th season,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Service from the region has been consistently well received for over a decade and we’re sure that residents of the surrounding area will enjoy being able to head to paradise safely under our wing.”

“After over a year on the ground, we’re looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to Region of Waterloo International Airport and appreciate their continued support of the region,” commented Chris Wood, General Manager at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. “The weekly service from Waterloo to Cancun was extremely popular during the 2019-2020 season, and we’re confident that our community will appreciate being able to travel to the tropics from their local airport this winter.”

Residents of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo can choose from a range of vacation packages for every travel style. Travellers can Vacation Like a Star™ at the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun which features entertainment-themed activities, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and A-lister service. Sun-seekers can take their travel budget even further when they stay at Riu Dunamar, offering exclusive RIU®-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests in addition to access to an on-site water park. Plus, customers will receive up to $1,000 per couple in value with the tour operator’s extended Freedom 21/22 Sale on select packages booked by May 31, 2021, for departures between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

Vacationers can book with confidence knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience. The Safe with Sunwing commitment was created under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan and is in place from the moment customers check-in at the airport to their resort stay and their journey home.

