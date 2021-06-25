Sunwing revises refund policy to include non-refundable bookings cancelled by COVID-19

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunwing is pleased to announce that it has reached a new agreement with the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation (CEEFC) to provide financing for customer refunds. Customers with non-refundable bookings whose vacations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and who have received a future travel credit or opted to use their Worry Free cancellation waiver and received travel vouchers, can now request a full refund to their original form of payment. The new policy applies to hotels, flights and vacation packages booked on or before June 25, 2021 for scheduled travel from February 1, 2020 onwards.

To request a refund, eligible customers and travel agents must submit a request through the online COVID-19 refund request form by August 27, 2021. Customers who booked through a travel agent or a third party must contact their travel agent or third party to request a refund; travel agent commissions will not be recalled. Regular terms and conditions will apply to any refund requests made after 11:59 p.m. EST on August 27, 2021.

Those who will not be eligible for a refund under the new policy include: customers who already received a refund, including a refund from an insurance provider; customers who received a refund from initiating a chargeback, or have a chargeback currently in progress; or customers who transferred their travel credit to another person not named on the booking.

Customers who wish to keep their Sunwing Vacations travel credit may do so and can take advantage of incredible savings on their future dream getaway. Future travel credits are available for travel up to September 30, 2026.

More information on the refund process and eligibility can be found on Sunwing’s website.

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

CBJ Newsmakers