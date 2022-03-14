Sunwing’s Walking On Sunshine Sale offers customers more opportunities to vacation now and pay later

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starting today, Canadian travellers can plan for brighter days with the launch of Sunwing’s Walking On Sunshine Sale. From family-friendly retreats to group getaways and wellness escapes for two, customers can vacation now and pay later with zero percent interest on three, six or 11 month payment plans* when they book by March 27, 2022.

“As international travel becomes more accessible, our customers can plan their much-deserved getaways to the tropics with ease,” says Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “With incredible savings on all inclusive vacation packages to some of our most popular destinations, we’re excited to continue offering customers zero percent interest on a payment plan suited to their needs, in addition to flexible change policies and cost-effective medical coverage, so they can travel with peace of mind.”

Adults seeking a resort where they can recharge and feel rejuvenated will enjoy the adults only Royalton Hicacos Spa and Resort in Varadero. Located on Cuba’s famed Varadero Beach, discerning guests can find the ultimate wellness retreat with traditional spa treatments and practices at the on-site spa, or laying beachside on Bali Beds or by one of the resort’s three pools. Those who embrace wellness through activity can play 18 holes at the nearby golf course ($) or take advantage of the resort’s numerous fitness and recreational activities.

Families can fast forward to summer break at Riu Palace Costa Rica on the shores of Matapalo Beach in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Tucked between the beach and lush mountains, this resort presents the perfect playground for families with plenty to explore. Kids can zoom down water slides at ‘Splash Water World’ water park or make friends at the supervised RiuLand kids club, while parents enjoy one-on-one time lounging by the pool, at the spa or trying their luck at the on-site casino. Together, families can explore Costa Rica’s native wildlife or enjoy privileges at the nearby Riu Guanacaste and make memories that last.

With a range of resorts suited for every type of getaway, Planet Hollywood Cancun An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort in the Easy Entry Destination of Cancun, Mexico offers guests the ideal setting for groups meeting abroad. Whether planning a bachelor party, birthday celebration, golf getaway or corporate retreat, groups have their pick of luxurious and contemporary amenities including spacious accommodations, four pools, celebrity-chef-worthy dining experiences, daily entertainment and a variety of venues tailored to each group’s needs.

Sunwing makes it easy for customers to embrace sunnier days ahead with convenient flight options, a range of all inclusive vacation packages and more. Travellers can book their dream getaway with confidence knowing they have comprehensive travel insurance options, including COVID-19 emergency medical coverage and quarantine expenses, and the flexibility to change their travel dates, destination or resort up to seven days prior to departure with no fees*.

*Terms & Conditions apply.

