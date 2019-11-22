Superette Announces 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Program in Ottawa and Recaps Recent Award Wins

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superette Inc. (“Superette” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a robust corporate social responsibility (“CSR”) program, in collaboration with the Ottawa Food Bank and TerraCycle x Tweed. In 2020, Superette will be matching each unit of cannabis packaging returned to the Ottawa store with a donation of one non-perishable food item to the Ottawa Food Bank. Superette has committed to donating at least 5,000 non-perishable food items per month, totaling over 60,000 items for the year. In addition, team members at the Ottawa store will be dedicating 100 hours of community service at the Ottawa Food Bank over the year.This initiative expands on Superette’s ongoing partnership with the Ottawa Food Bank. Since August 2019, Superette has donated 680 food cans and completed 28 community service hours to and with the Ottawa Food Bank. “It is inspiring to see Superette, a relatively new organization in our city, eager to do so much to help the community,” says Ottawa Food Bank’s CEO, Michael Maidment. “We provide food to over 39,000 people every month. With their goal of donating 60,000 items in 2020, they have the potential to reach every client in our city.”“At Superette, we strive to be a leader in the cannabis industry by making a tangible, positive impact in the industry and local communities,” says Superette CEO Mimi Lam. “In addition, everyday, we see how wasteful packaging can be in the cannabis industry and we hope to do our part to support sustainable production and retail practices in Canada. This will be the first of many CSR initiatives from Superette, in Ottawa and across Canada.” Superette Wins at Canadian Cannabis Awards and Accepts 2019 Best Ottawa Business AwardSuperette is also pleased to announce several landmark awards for the company and brand. The Company was recognized at the sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards (the “CCAs”) on November 8, 2019 in an awards ceremony and gala hosted by Lift & Co at Toronto’s iconic Fairmont Royal York Hotel. In total, Superette won four awards at the CCAs, listed as follows: Top Retail Store—Single LocationStartup of the YearTop Budtender, presented to Ellen McKayWomxn in Weed—Trailblazer, presented to Superette CEO Mimi LamMoreover, on October 30, 2019 the Ottawa Business Journal and the Ottawa Board of Trade recognized Superette as a recipient of the 2019 Best Ottawa Business Awards. The award will be accepted by the Company on November 22, 2019 at the Shaw Centre. “We are honoured to recognize Superette as the recipient for Best New Business” said Sueling Ching, Interim President and CEO, Ottawa Board of Trade. “They demonstrate visionary leadership, innovative thinking and play a vital role in making Ottawa the best place to live, work, study, play and invest. We are privileged to have such incredible business people in the National Capital.” About Superette Inc.Superette is a Canadian cannabis brand that creates unforgettable and immersive cannabis retail experiences. The Company currently has one operating concept store, licensed by Pure Alpha Holdings Ltd. in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit Superette’s website at www.superetteshop.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.About Ottawa Food Bank The Ottawa Food Bank is the main emergency food provider in the National Capital Region. Through a network of 112 community food programs, the Ottawa Food Bank provides food for over 39,000 people per month – 37 per cent of whom are children. With a focus on fresh, and thanks to the community’s support, on average 12 to 14 tons of food is distributed from their Michael Street warehouse every weekday. For more information regarding the Ottawa Food Bank and how you can help provide healthy, accessible, sustainable food for all, please visit www.ottawafoodbank.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s opportunities, plans, future operations, strategies, objectives and expected timelines for business growth and operations. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.Management of the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Various material factors and assumptions are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Those material factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Company, including data from publicly available governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of the retail cannabis industry which, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including relating to: general economic conditions; industry conditions and events; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving retail cannabis; and competition from other industry participants. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.Thaomy Lam

Superette

6476693234

thaomy@superetteshop.com



CBJ Newsmakers