Supremex Announces the Filing of Its Management Information Circular for Its Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announces that it has filed its information circular to its shareholders for the annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 10, 2023 (the “Meeting”), which circular will contain the ratification of the Advance Notice By-Law adopted by the board of director (the “Board”) on August 10, 2022.

The Advance Notice By-law provides a clear process for shareholders to follow for director nominations and sets out a reasonable time frame for the submissions of nominees and the accompanying information. The Advance Notice By-law will help to ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the nominations to be considered at a meeting and can thereby exercise their voting rights in an informed manner. The Advance Notice By-law is similar to the advance notice by-laws adopted by many other Canadian public companies.

More specifically, the Advance Notice By-law requires advance notice to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election as a director of Supremex are made by shareholders other than pursuant to (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Act”), or (ii) a shareholder proposal made in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be given not less than 30 or more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting. In the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be given not later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting), notice to the Company must be given not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

The full text of the Advance Notice By‐Law is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

