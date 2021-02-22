Sustainable Air Filters Market Size to Reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Size – USD 16.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trend – Rising demand for HEPA/ULPA filters and activated carbon filters.The global sustainable air filters market size is expected to reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The primary objective of using sustainable air filters is to ensure air in a building or facility is good enough to breathe and does not necessarily cause ill health to occupants within. Sustainable air filters help in maintaining air quality levels and demand for these systems has been increasing significantly in the recent past. Some key factors driving market growth are rising awareness regarding air quality management, increasing construction of green buildings, and growing demand for more energy-efficient air filters.Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/545 Some advanced and sustainable filters available in the market include High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters and Ultra Low Particulate Air (ULPA) filters, carbon filters, pleated filters, baghouse filter, and fiber filters. ULPA and HEPA filters are generally used in pharmaceutical, medical, commercial, and electronic industries since these industries require an environment free of dust, airborne particles, and other particulate matter. The HEPA and ULPA are highly effective in trapping extremely small particulate contaminants, thereby, making it the most efficient air filter. Activated carbon filters, commonly used in household products, control fumes, and odors from chemical processes and outdoor air pollution.Some Key Highlights in the Report In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB acquired fellow Swedish filter company Resema AB and its Danish sister company Resema A/S to focus on development, production, and strategic sales of air filtration solutions in order to create more value for customers.In January 2020, Japanese electronics firm Sharp expressed its interest to scale up air purifier business in India to meet rising demand in both consumer as well as B2B space.In August 2019, Germany-based MANN+HUMMEL announced finalization of acquisition of Hardy Filtration, which is a Canada-based air filtration company. This will expand global footprint and manufacturing capabilities of Tri-Dim Filter Corporation´s business, which MANN+HUMMEL acquired in 2018.In January 2018, China unveiled the world’s largest air purifier to combat air pollution. The 328-foot-tall air purifier produces over 353 cubic feet of clean air a day and the air quality has shown significant improvement in the country.In January 2017, American Air Filter Co. Inc. and its subsidiary, Flanders Corp., acquired Phoenix-based Aire Filter Products company to enhance air filtration services across the western United States.Click to access the Report Study, read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-air-filters-market

HEPA and ULPA filters most widely used and revenue from sales of these types of filters is expected to increase significantly going ahead. In addition, demand for pleated filters is also rising owing to stringent regulations for maintaining air quality at workplaces.North America accounted for highest revenue share owing to increasing growth in the automotive industry, ease of availability of sustainable air filters, major technological advancements, and increasing government initiatives to overcome challenges associated with air pollution in countries in the region. Increasing demand for automobiles and rising use of sustainable air filters in cars is expected to bolster demand for sustainable air filters going ahead.Key players in the global sustainable air filters market are Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.Emergen Research has segmented the sustainable air filters market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)HEPA/ULPA FiltersPleated FiltersBaghouse FiltersCarbon Air FiltersFiberglass FiltersOthersEnd-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)IndustrialCommercialResidentialPharmaceuticalOrder Now: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/545 Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)North AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyU.K.FranceItalySpainBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaRest of APACLatin AmericaBrazilRest of LATAMMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAESouth AfricaRest of MEA

