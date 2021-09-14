Sustainable Sets Company Green Spark Group Hosts Sustainable Production Forum, the World’s Premier Event for Greening Motion Picture, Oct. 25-29

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrities are hot; the planet shouldn’t be. In the lead up to the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, the world’s motion picture industry will be gathering at the 6th annual SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION FORUM (SPF). Industry experts, sustainable production leaders, and community advocates will be coming together to accelerate global cooperation on solving environmental issues within the entertainment industry.

This year’s program includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, skills building workshops, extensive networking opportunities, case studies, mindfulness sessions, an on-demand library of resources, and the first-ever GREEN MARKETPLACE. Registration for all-access passes is now open.

The Sustainable Production Forum (SPF21) will be held virtually Oct. 25-29. Hosted by Green Spark Group* and presented by MBS Equipment Company, Canada, SPF21 explores the theme Breaking Barriers: Every Voice Matters, Every Action Counts throughout its robust week-long event.

“The recent UN report on climate change signals the end of business as usual. We’re investing in clean technology to reduce carbon emissions from film production. Many solutions already exist, and now is the time for bold leadership to make them readily accessible,” said Eleanor O’Connor, President, Production Services, MBS Equipment Company, Canada.

The international lineup of who’s who in sustainable production and climate change re-education includes: Dorothy Fortenberry, Co-Producer, HANDMAID’S TALE; Barb Williams, EVP, English Services, CBC/RadioCanada; Shannon Bart, Netflix; Phil Holdgate, ITV Studios; Anna Jane Joyner, The Good Energy Project; Dr. Leyla Acaroglu, founder of Disrupt Design, the UnSchool and the CO Project Farm; Linda Breggin, Environmental Law Institute; Carys Taylor, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (albert); Jesse Wente, Indigenous Screen Office; David Maggs, author, SUSTAINABILITY IN AN IMAGINARY WORLD; Manisha Anantharaman, Saint Mary’s College of California; C. Scott Kitcher, Sustain SoCal; Julia Cohen and Dianna Cohen, Plastic Pollution Coalition; Elan Mastai, Producer, THIS IS US; Mari-Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, PGA Green Co-Chair; Cindy Mkhwanazi, GREENSET; Paloma Andrés Urrutia, Fiction Changing the World; Hans Dayal, DGC BC; and many more.

“Green Spark Group has grown the Sustainable Production Forum to become one of North America’s foremost knowledge exchanges for improved practice and environmental action in motion picture. Creative BC is proud to support this visionary annual summit and to deliver year-round industry services that support local to national collaboration and transformation through Reel GreenTM,” said Prem Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Creative BC, SPF21’s Transformational Partner.

SPF21’s partners include: Reel Green™ | Creative BC | MPPIA, MBS Equipment Company Canada, CBC/RadioCanada, Telefilm Canada, William F. White International, Netflix, Ontario Green Screen, Rolling Green, Canadian Media Producers Association, IATSE Local 891, Vancouver Film Studios, Keep it Green Recycling, Actsafe Safety Association, and Bridge Studios.

Indigenous Screen Office and Telefilm Canada will present Telling Stories on the Land | Indigenous Screen Storytelling and the Environment and Barb Williams, EVP English Services, CBC/RadioCanada will present the event’s opening keynote, entitled The Courage to Lead with Purpose.

SPF is thrilled to announce its new zero waste GREEN MARKETPLACE digital trade show, featuring trusted sustainable vendors and partners in the entertainment industry. Visit interactive vendor booths throughout the week and mark your calendars for the VENDOR PITCHES, Wednesday, Oct. 27, featuring The Earth Group, Calgary Economic Development, Location Fixer, PGA Green, and others.

Mindfulness facilitator Sid Montz will lead daily Mindfulness Meditation breaks, encouraging a balanced perspective and the good mental health of all participants.

Register for an all-access pass for $36 to the full event lineup, including the SPF21 GREEN MARKETPLACE. SPF believes in equality and accessibility. If cost is a barrier to attending, SPF will happily provide underserved members of its global community with a complimentary pass.

SPF strives to be an inclusive space and welcomes and respects people of all backgrounds, communities, and perspectives.

Learn more about SPF’s exciting program and register online at sustainableproductionforum.com .

*About Green Spark Group: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, Green Spark Group is a full-service sustainability agency, leading the entertainment industry through its evolution towards sustainable practices. It works with major companies and influential industry organizations such as HBO, MBSE, Green Production Guide, and CBC/Radio-Canada as well as productions such as X-Files (Fox), Succession (HBO), and the Mandalorian (Lucas Films, Disney).

About Creative BC: Creative BC is an independent society created and supported by the Province to sustain and help grow British Columbia’s creative industries: motion picture, interactive and digital media, music and sound recording, and magazine and book publishing. The society delivers a wide range of programs and services with a mandate to expand B.C.’s creative economy. These activities include: administration of the provincial government’s motion picture tax credit programs; delivery of program funding and export marketing support for the sector; and provincial film commission services. Combined, these activities serve to attract inward investment and market B.C. as a partner and destination of choice for domestic and international content creation. The society acts as an industry catalyst and ambassador to help B.C.’s creative sector reach its economic, social, environmental and creative potential both at home and globally. Website: creativebc.com

About MBSE Canada: At MBSE Canada, we invest in the communities where we work, in our staff and industry partners. For us, sustainability is about doing business better today so that we can all continue doing what we love tomorrow. We’re taking a collaborative, science-based approach to our work. Measuring and reducing our carbon emissions is a top priority. We will continue to offer cutting-edge clean power to help our clients achieve their sustainable production goals. We know that innovation is only possible in a diverse and inclusive culture. Providing meaningful opportunities for everyone to contribute is a core value. We believe that our company can be a force for good in the world.

