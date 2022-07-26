Sustainable Underwear For Women – Frank And Oak Launches Organic Cotton Panties Canada

Montreal, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak’s Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty is currently on sale on the brand’s online store for $24.50. The Canadian sustainable fashion brand is urging shoppers to view the item that offers plenty of comfort and quality-of-life features. Readers can view the item at https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear?

The Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty comprises 95% organic cotton and 5% Spandex. The Spandex fibres add elasticity to the underwear, making it a great fit for different body types. The underwear is high-waisted, offering adequate coverage that accentuates and complements the body’s natural shape. At the leg and waist openings, there is an elastic finish that hugs the skin for a snug fit. The website describes the Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty as being “true to size.” Moreover, the fabric has been manufactured with antibacterial properties, which dramatically improves the hygiene offered by the innerwear.

Frank And Oak is one of Canada’s leading sustainable fashion brands. It is a certified B Corp (since 2019), which recognizes its pledge to meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. The company’s website says that it aims to “balance profit with purpose, public transparency, and legal accountability every step of the way.” The Organic Cotton High Waisted Panties, like many of its other products, adheres to this design and production philosophy as it is made from organic cotton that is responsibly grown and harvested using sustainable methods.

A spokesperson for Frank And Oak talks more about its initiative to bring sustainable business practices to the world of fashion: “This dedication to sustainability and the environment is an integral part of our origin story. As entrepreneurs with a desire to do good, we formulated a plan to create a fashion brand that was forward-thinking and fixed the problems that we felt were most prominent amongst the biggest players operating in the industry at that time. We realized that people wanted authenticity in their brands. They also wanted their favourite brands to strive towards creating a better world – either through innovation in design or manufacturing and sourcing. Since we started in 2012, we have managed to apply this ethos of eco-friendliness, sustainability, and conservation to not just our products, but also to our packaging, tote bags, stores, and offices. All the kraft boxes and mailers that we use as packaging are made from recycled paper and can be easily recycled. Our compostable polybags are made with a biodegradable polymer that allows microorganisms present in landfills to fully break them down. We even discourage the distribution of single-use bags and provide our customers with a purchasable and reusable tote bag option. Even our stores and offices make efficient use of recycled materials and focus on creating minimal waste. When you buy from Frank And Oak, you can be sure that you are investing in a company that cares about the planet and makes it a central point in the way it designs products, manufactures them, and operates its infrastructure.”

The Organic Cotton High Waisted Panty in black is available in 5 different sizes – XS, S, M, L, and XL. The store listing recommends that the item be tumble dried on low, should not be ironed, should be washed cold, and should not be bleached. Readers who order multiple items or bundle it with any other item from the online store, can pay the bill in 4 interest-free payments if the total is over $35.

The company ships to both Canada and the USA. International orders to other countries are currently on hold. Customers can enjoy free standard shipping if their orders are over $75. Standard shipping (3- to 5-day delivery), for orders below $75, costs $10 and $15 whereas express shipping (2- to 4-day delivery) costs $20 and $25 to Canadian and American addresses respectively. Visit the Frank And Oak website to learn more: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

[email protected]

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada



CBJ Newsmakers