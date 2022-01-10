Sustainable Winter Coat For Women – New Ladies Waterproof Parka With Hood Canada Launch

Montreal, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frank And Oak’s newly launched Capital parka offers customers both warmth and style, ensuring neither aesthetic design nor the quality of the material is compromised. It is available in black, rosin, and white pepper colours, and comes in sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

With the launch of the parka, customers can enjoy comfort in temperatures of -30°C and below. The parka’s filling, made from recycled polyester fibres, is entirely free of any animal-derived materials.

Around the world, people are starting to recognize global warming as an insidious, existential threat, and adapting their lifestyles accordingly. For many, a large part of this comes through changing their patterns of consumption and turning to brands that use sustainable practices for the benefit of the planet. Regrettably, however, many companies remain tied to unethical production processes, harming humanity’s collective future in the name of short-term profit.

Customers who purchase Frank And Oak’s Capital parka have the benefit of knowing their money is supporting a brand that operates with a strong ecological consciousness. The parka’s shell and lining are made with 100% recycled polyester, ensuring the garment’s production has a minimal environmental footprint.

As previously announced, the parka is fully seam-sealed, allowing it to be both waterproof and windproof. It also offers an adjustable hood, inside waist adjustment, front closure with magnets, and more. For complete clarity, print on the product inside explains its features.

Frank And Oak is a clothing company founded in Montreal in 2012 by two environmentally concerned friends. In addition to its high-quality women’s garments, Frank And Oak also offer a line of men’s clothing, and a range of accessories including socks, watches, bags, water bottles, and more.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We believe in considering the impact of the choices we make every day and view those choices as an opportunity to better ourselves. Our purpose is to inspire a better way of living by creating conscious products that last through time. By marrying innovation with eco-friendly processes, we strive to help shape a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet’s well-being.”

All interested parties can find further information at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

