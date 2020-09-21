Swiss Water Completes First Commercial Production From Its New, Chemical Free Decaffeination Facility in Delta, B.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX – SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”) today announced completion of the first production run of commercial-grade coffee from its Delta, B.C. facility. This marks the final step in the startup of the initial processing line at the company’s new, technically advanced decaffeination facility and the culmination of a three-year effort to develop additional capacity to service growing demand for its sustainably sourced, chemical free decaffeinated coffees. The first batch of product is destined for growing international markets focused on the rapidly growing Ready-To-Drink coffee segment.

Like food and beverage consumers worldwide, decaffeinated coffee drinkers are increasingly demanding that their coffee contain no residual chemical solvents. This continues to drive an industry wide migration away from chemical decaffeination processes in favor of 100% chemical free products like Swiss Water Process® coffees.“We are very excited to complete the first production of coffee from our new Delta facility and that we have a targeted customer group for this additional volume. Our proven quality and our brand speak to the growing desire on the part of consumers to drink delicious tasting coffee all day long without worrying about the affects of caffeine or the potential health impacts of consuming unnecessary chemical solvents,” said Frank Dennis, Swiss Water’s President & CEO. Swiss Water intends to leverage the additional capacity to extend its long-term growth in the high-quality, 100% chemical free decaffeinated coffee marketplace in North America and internationally.Company ProfileSwiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator which employs the proprietary SWISS WATER® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia.For more information, please contact:Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Website: investor.swisswater.comForward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions.The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.



