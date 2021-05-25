Synaptive Medical Appoints Mark Hanrahan as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synaptive Medical, a leader in MRI and surgical robotics, has announced the appointment of Mark Hanrahan as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to Synaptive,” said Marc Buntaine, CEO of Synaptive Medical. “Mark brings more than 14 years of financial leadership roles and will play a critical role in the continued growth of our surgical and MRI technology footprint globally.”

Mr. Hanrahan joins Synaptive Medical having previously held successive leadership roles in corporate finance and strategy. He most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Just Energy where he improved financial rigor, performance management, and capital allocation. Prior to this, he was the Vice President of Integrated Planning & Performance Management at Barrick Gold leading the company’s transformation of financial planning and performance management and the company’s global cost reduction program.

“I am thrilled to be joining Synaptive at a time of increased focus on financial excellence,” Mr. Hanrahan said. “The dynamic surgical technology that this team has developed is quite remarkable, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth.”

Prior to his time in the energy sector, Mr. Hanrahan was a consultant with McKinsey and Company specializing in corporate finance and strategy. Mr. Hanrahan earned his Bachelor of Computer Science from Acadia University and holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College specializing in Corporate Finance, Strategy and Valuation. Mr. Hanrahan has been involved in the Toronto growth company community previously as a board member of ecobee inc. and as an advisor to small growth companies.

In December 2020, Synaptive closed an oversubscribed Series B preferred round of fundraising totaling $80,000,000 USD. This round of fundraising will support new footing for future growth of the company.

About Synaptive Medical

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based, global medical device and technology company solves surgical, imaging, and data challenges to improve the quality of human lives. Synaptive’s integrated suite of products – bridging MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization – delivers novel information with automated efficiency across all stages of clinical intervention.

Media Contact:

Katrina Ferro

Sr. Marketing and Communications Lead

Synaptive Medical

647-243-3355

katrina.ferro@synaptivemedical.com

