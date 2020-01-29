TAAL Issues Request for Proposal for Blockchain Cloud Computing Hosting Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL | FWB:9SQ | OTCQB:SQRMF) (“TAAL”) is pleased to announce that it has issued a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) from qualified firms or individuals to provide managed blockchain mining hosting services.

BackgroundTAAL is planning on deploying a fleet of up to 90 megawatts of computing power with a managed hosting provider within North America.The managed hosting solution should be able to provide the appropriate infrastructure and power to host equipment associated with blockchain mining and the expertise required to deliver large scale hosting services. “We are looking for an experienced partner, currently operating in North America, that understands scale, stability and is equipped with tools to provide solid internal controls in this evolving industry.” Angela Holowaychuk, CEO & President of TAAL.General InstructionsThe RFP documents are available by contacting TAAL by email: info@taal.com or by phone: 1-800-371-2809 and upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement (“NDA”) between both parties.All proposals must satisfy the requirements set out in the 12-page RFP documents.TAAL will record and provide answers to any questions or requests for clarification information about the RFP during a question and answer period.All proposals are to be submitted on or before 3:00 PM PST on March 15, 2020 . A representative of TAAL will confirm receipt of each submission. Proposals submitted after the deadline and verbal proposals will not be considered.TAAL reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any errors or corrections in a proposal or in the proposal process. TAAL will award the contract based on the review and analysis of the proposals that best meet the needs of the business. TAAL may award multiple proposers under this solicitation and reserves the unilateral right to negotiate final contractual terms with the successful responder, and/or alter, postpone or abandon this RFP process at any time.About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.TAAL is a Canadian based technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the business of operating, managing and developing cloud computing data infrastructure and system technology to support global blockchain applications related to Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Core and other SHA-256 based digital assets.For further information contact:Angela Holowaychuk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 800-371-2809

