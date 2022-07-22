TAAT® Receives Third Reorder from U.K. Distributor

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that it has received its third reorder for TAAT® from its distributor for the United Kingdom, Green Global Earth (“GGE”). This purchase will be the second order shipped to the U.K. containing the Version III (“V3”) advanced formulation of Beyond Tobacco™; the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material of TAAT®. It will also be the first U.K. shipment containing the menthol-flavoured version of TAAT®, which is to be sold in the United Kingdom under the name TAAT® Green. The Company plans to dispatch this shipment in approximately September 2022. GGE will support TAAT® through its retail distribution network along with consumer engagement platforms to build awareness and trial among adult smokers.

In the United Kingdom, TAAT® will be able to leverage its distinctive packaging and capitalize on the environmental pressures faced by traditional tobacco companies as well as other alternative product companies that have come under increased regulatory pressure. Of note, TAAT® has received full authorization to commercialize its product in the U.K. from the National Health Service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35522426-6588-4184-80bd-731c5aeaf678

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “From my international experience in the tobacco industry, I know how complex launches in new jurisdictions can be and we are excited to build upon the initial success of TAAT®, to which this third reorder from GGE is a testament. The U.K. market is highly strategic for us because of the country’s leadership in the harm reduction conversation, and we are committed to making the U.K. a strong-hold for TAAT® in Europe. We look forward to continuing to work with GGE, with an objective of bringing TAAT® to even more adult smokers in 2022 and beyond.”

GGE Chief Executive Officer John Hilton commented, “We have seen first-hand the product improvements from the first iteration of Beyond Tobacco™ to the latest formulation, and we are excited to put our full support behind TAAT® V3. With other competitive products being removed from the market for compliance reasons, we believe reorders of TAAT® such as the one to be shipped in September will allow us to expand to new geographies and major retailers across the United Kingdom.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

