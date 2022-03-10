Tailscale Named to 4th Annual Enterprise Tech 30 List Presented by Wing Venture Capital

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tailscale, the company that enables organizations of all sizes to easily create and manage human-scale, trustworthy, private networks, today announced it has been named to the fourth annual Enterprise Tech 30—a definitive list of the most promising, private enterprise tech companies across all stages of maturity. Tailscale ranks second on the list of the ten companies in the early stage category.

The Enterprise Tech 30 brings to light the Enterprise startups who have the most potential to tectonically shift how enterprises operate for the better. Companies are inducted into the elite community through a selection-only process based on a successful background and substantial reach in enterprise technology. More than 15,000 venture-backed private enterprise tech companies across various stages were considered in the two-phase process by 97 Venture capitalists and 27 Corporate Development teams. Inductees to the ET30 are on a fast track of growth to change how business is done and are expected to be future IPOs and multi-billion dollar exits.

Companies on the list are categorized by total capital raised. Early-stage includes companies that have raised $25 million or less, mid-stage includes between $25 million to $100 million, and late-stage includes $100 million or more.

Tailscale has seen incredible growth in 2021. ​​With the shift in the last two years to work from anywhere, remote, hybrid, and even in-office teams need to secure their networks end-to-end with low latency, including access to cloud instances and on-prem resources. Enterprises trust Tailscale to connect their devices and services together. No matter where your team is in the world, what your OS is, or where your infrastructure runs, Tailscale just works.

As a software-only solution Tailscale offers minimal latency and works with existing identity services, like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Okta, so authentication is seamless. Tailscale is set up and configured in a matter of minutes on average, while other solutions take weeks to fully implement and require several hours a week to maintain for DevOps teams.

“Tailscale has grown so quickly within organizations because it resolves the tension between connectivity and security tools,” said Avery Pennarun, co-founder and CEO of Tailscale. “Tailscale is a simple, fast, elegant way to securely connect the right people to the right resources without any hardware, infrastructure, or upfront costs, so that enterprise teams can roll out incrementally and focus on productivity, not the limitations of their VPN.”

“Our Enterprise Tech 30 list recognizes the most promising private, venture-backed enterprise companies. The selected companies are leaders in their category, driving the change and innovation in the marketplace today to meet the needs of tomorrow,” said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital and founder of the Enterprise Tech 30. “I want to congratulate and celebrate all of the listees as they serve as the backbone of how businesses operate and it’s important to shine a light on the companies shaping the industry.”

For more information on the research methodology, additional insights, and to view the results, visit enterprisetech30.com.

About the ET30

The Enterprise Tech 30 List, facilitated by Wing Venture Capital, definitively names the top 30 most promising private companies in enterprise technology, as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. It shares the knowledge of the venture capital and corporate development communities to determine which Enterprise startups have the most potential to meaningfully shift how tech enterprises operate for the better.

About Tailscale

Tailscale is a new kind of corporate VPN that requires no hardware or infrastructure and sets up in minutes. Founded in 2019 by ex-Google engineers, the company is backed by Accel, Heavybit, and Uncork Capital. For more information, visit https://tailscale.com

*WireGuard is a registered trademark of Jason A. Donenfeld

Wing Venture Capital

Founded in 2013, Wing works with ambitious founders to enable the Modern Enterprise, which is an agile workplace built on data and powered by AI. We invest early, before it’s obvious, leading Seed and Series A financings and engaging deeply with our signature company-building skills and resources. The current Wing portfolio includes some of today’s most important enterprise technology companies such as Snowflake, Cohesity, and Gong.

For more information, visit: www.wing.vc

