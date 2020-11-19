Tall Ships, Flying Dogs, a Water Circus and One Giant Duck!

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Redpath Waterfront Festival (RWF), presented by Billy Bishop Airport, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by releasing a video highlighting the evolution of the festival since its inception in 2010.

The live celebration was supposed to take place this past June featuring the return of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, however, due to COVID-19, the festival was postponed and ultimately cancelled. With 2020 coming to an end, the festival producers still wanted to celebrate this milestone year and show appreciation to all of the partners and attendees for their ongoing support.The 10th anniversary video, produced by Chris Monette Films, was released today on the Redpath Waterfront Festival’s YouTube channel and features interviews and footage from those who have helped make the festival possible for the past decade, including Co-Producer Lea Parrell.“Over the past decade, we have tried to connect our visitors to the waterfront in unique and engaging ways,” says Co-Producer Lea Parrell. “I think that our fun on-water and on-land activations have encouraged people to come back each year to discover this beautiful area of our city.”In partnership with the Waterfront BIA, the initial objective of the Redpath Waterfront Festival was to bring visitors to this unique area and promote Toronto as a waterfront destination. The first event brought 14 tall ships that docked along the water’s edge offering visitors an opportunity to go on board the ships and experience and explore the full extent of the waterfront at the same time. Over 600,000 people attended the inaugural event in 2010 and due to its success the RWF became an annual festival.Over the past 10 years, there have been many memorable moments, but none quite like the World’s Largest Rubber Duck’s visit in 2017. Mama Duck floated into the Toronto harbour for Canada’s 150th anniversary and drew over 750,000 visitors, creating an economic impact of $7.6M for the province of Ontario. Redpath Waterfront Festival history of events:2010: Tall Ships Challenge® Great Lakes Series2012: East Coast/Maritime celebration in partnership with Nova Scotia Tourism & Saltscapes2013: Launch of the Tall Ships 1812 Tour2014: Flyboard North American Championships & Dock Dogs Championships2015: Party on the Promenade celebrating the newly revitalized Queens Quay Blvd.2016: Tall Ships Challenge® Great Lakes Series in partnership with the Royal Canadian Navy2017: World’s Largest Rubber Duck & the launch of the ONTARIO 150 Tour featuring Rhythm of the Nation and the West Coast Lumberjack Show2018: Aqua Cirque & HTO Pendulum Wave presented by Menkes2019: Launch of the Tall Ships Challenge® Ontario Tour

