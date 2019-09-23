Talonvest Negotiates $123 Million Financing Secured by 22 Property Storage Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, negotiated $123.25 million in refinance loans on behalf of Metro Self Storage. The financing was accomplished through two separate notes secured by twenty-two self storage facilities located in Georgia (8), Florida (12) and Illinois (2) with over 1.5 million combined rentable square feet. The loans feature an incredibly low 3.19% fixed interest rate and 10 years of interest only payments, which will further enhance the cash yield to the ownership. The loans are non-recourse and feature individual release provisions to provide the borrower with greater portfolio flexibility in the future. The national bank that funded the loans worked closely with the Talonvest team members to successfully close these loans approximately seven weeks after the applications were signed.