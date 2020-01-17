Friday, January 17, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Tanzanian Gold Corporation will participate in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Tanzanian Gold Corporation will participate in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Tanzanian Gold Corporation will participate in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanzanian Gold Corporation, (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 19th and 20th, 2020.   A new Buckreef Project presentation will be made at the conference Monday January 20th, 2020.  Please visit our website where this presentation will be available shortly.
Regards,Michael E. Martin
Investor Relations
m.martin@tangoldcorp.comFor further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.comThe Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT LLC have not reviewed and do not
accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Sprott Completes Acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies and Provides Preliminary AUM Update
Sprott Completes Acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies and Provides Preliminary AUM Update