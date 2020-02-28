Friday, February 28, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE MKT:TRX) (the “Company”) announces the voting results from its 2020 annual general meeting held on February 27, 2020. 
A total of 75,572,255 common shares were voted representing 47.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.  Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:Respectfully Submitted,“James E. Sinclair”James E. Sinclair
Executive ChairmanFor further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.comThe Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT LLC have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
