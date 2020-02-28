Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE MKT:TRX) (the “Company”) announces the voting results from its 2020 annual general meeting held on February 27, 2020.

A total of 75,572,255 common shares were voted representing 47.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:Respectfully Submitted,“James E. Sinclair”James E. Sinclair

Executive ChairmanFor further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, via email at m.martin@tangoldcorp.com , direct line 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT LLC have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

CBJ Newsmakers