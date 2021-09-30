Tapmaster® to demo hands-free, infection-preventing faucet activators at the Calgary Fall Home Show (Booth 441)

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fast-growing Calgary company Tapmaster Inc. will demo its line of revolutionary, hands-free faucet controllers at this year’s Calgary Fall Home Show, Sept.30-Oct.3 at the BMO Centre (Booth 441).

Why revolutionary? The answer is simple: Tapmasters® break the chain of infection (preventing germs and viruses from spreading) at the #1 cross-contamination point: the faucet. Tapmaster® is unique because it doesn’t use sensors or electronics. It’s powered by the water pressure in your plumbing.

Tapmasters® were designed to work better than sensors. Tapmaster® founder, Calgary-based inventor Peter Pubben, was tired of waving his hands in front of sensor faucets with nothing happening! He came up with a new way to convert any faucet to hands-free operation.

Pubben designed controllers that easily connect to any faucet, whether it’s new or already installed. They use existing pressure in the water lines to activate flow with a tap of the toe or slight press of the knee. More reliable than sensors, these non-electronic, hands-free controllers save water, money and lives.

The Tapmaster® team, including Peter Pubben, will be at the show, ready to answer questions and explain how the Tapmaster® system works.

The 2021 foot-activated models are attractive, chrome-plated brass fixtures. They could become the kitchen and bathroom installation of choice for pandemic-aware interior designers. The knee activators? You’ll never even see them! Hidden behind your cabinet door under the sink, they run the water by moving 1/1,000 of an inch… with a slight nudge of the knee.

Still wondering why you might want to visit the Tapmaster® booth? Here’s why: The family-led Tapmaster® team will be there to answer questions like these:

1) How does a Tapmaster® break the chain of infection?

2) How well has it been received in the North American dental industry?

3) How many are installed at Toronto’s largest hospital?

A visit to Booth 441 at the Home Show will be almost as good as watching the Tapmaster® team machine the product parts and hand-assemble them, one-at-a-time, in their NE Calgary shop. If you’re in Calgary but can’t make the Show, visit Tapmaster.ca or give the company a call. Let them know you’d like to book a live Tapmaster® Online Demo!

Toll Free: 1 800 791 8117

Email us today for a LIVE Online Demo: info@tapmaster.ca

Media Contact: Tyler Pubben, Tapmaster 403 969 6736; tpubben@gmail.com



CBJ Newsmakers