Tarion Taking Action to Create More Transparent, Fair, and Accountable New Home Warranty and Protection Program

Toronto, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tarion released its Implementation Plan to address the recommendations received from Auditor General of Ontario. Tarion is also seeking public input on 10 consumer protection initiatives to improve service delivery and help build a more transparent, fair and accountable new home warranty and protection program. “We are looking for input from the public and consumers as we modernize our processes, improve our services, and conduct our business in a more responsive and transparent way,” said Peter Balasubramanian, President and CEO of Tarion. “We are confident the changes we have made, and are currently implementing, will create a stronger new home warranty and protection program for all Ontarians.” Since the release of the Auditor General’s report, Tarion has been implementing improvements in a timely manner, and has already:Strengthened corporate governance by protecting the New Home Ombudsperson’s independence, reducing executive compensation, and revising our corporate by-laws. Improved customer service by ensuring service targets are met, developing clear customer standards and enhancing quality assurance measures.Enhanced consumer protection by eliminating the backlog of investigations into illegal building and homeowner complaints, establishing a new process to complete investigations in a timely manner, and increased Ontario Building Code training of staff.Increased homeowner access to timely and cost-effective ways to appeal Tarion decisions including piloting an independent, third-party mediation program.Created greater transparency by publicly reporting on outstanding issues raised by the New Home Ombudsperson, and adding past convictions and information about exceptions to displaying the dollars in claims paid to the Ontario Builder Directory.Stronger oversight of builders by ensuring past performance is considered, requiring better evidence of financial means to complete projects, and investigating all reasons leading to the cancellation of projects.Of the 25 recommendations directed to Tarion in the report, 11 have been completed, with eight more to be completed by the end of this year. Tarion has committed to complete the remaining six items in 2021.Background Information:Tarion’s Auditor General Implementation PlanTarion’s Consultations on Consumer Protection Initiatives AttachmentBackgrounder – Consultation and Public Plan Launch – July 10 2020Andrew Donnachie

Tarion

647-361-8284

media.inquiries@tarion.com





CBJ Newsmakers