Tbaytel Selects SaskTel International’s OSS Solution to Optimize Network Operations and Support Business Growth

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SaskTel International announced today that Tbaytel, based in Thunder Bay, Canada, has selected SaskTel International’s Optius™ OSS Suite as the digital platform to improve network operations and service provisioning, enabling Tbaytel’s path to digital transformation.

Tbaytel, Canada’s largest independently-owned telecommunications provider, has implemented SaskTel International’s next generation Order Management, Inventory, Assignment, and Provisioning solution, Optius, to support their business improvement and revenue growth strategies. SaskTel International’s solution will provide Tbaytel with powerful capabilities, enabling fully automated network and service fulfillment and provisioning, encompassing copper and fibre networks and technologies.

“In order for us to future-proof our business and prepare our company for the changes that are occurring in the industry, it is important that we adopt a modern solution that is rich in features and is capable of supporting the rapid development of new products and services,” said Kory Macleod, VP, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Tbaytel. “Our partnership with SaskTel International has been developing for nearly 20 years as we have consistently been impressed by their solutions delivering on promised outcomes and their incredible track record of great customer service.”

Scott Argue, SaskTel International’s Vice President of Client Services, says “Our long- term partnership with Tbaytel is of strategic importance to both our companies as we continually strive to exceed customer expectations by providing faster and better service. The adoption of the Optius Suite puts Tbaytel in a position to achieve the goal of digital transformation by automating service orders and enabling them to better respond to customers’ increasing needs.”

SaskTel International’s Optius™ OSS Suite will enable Tbaytel to achieve service automation and orchestration of key business processes, allowing them to optimize network capabilities and service offerings, minimize errors, and enable flow-through capabilities, supporting Tbaytel’s goals of transforming into a digital service provider.

About SaskTel International

Established in 1986, SaskTel International (SI) is an innovative software development and professional services company providing solutions to communication service providers (CSPs) globally. SI is a fully-owned subsidiary of a full-service information and communication technology (ICT) company, SaskTel. Our solutions help organizations with digital transformation and optimization of systems and networks to create competitive advantage and increase profitability. SI leverages its unique relationship with SaskTel through access to a pool of over 3,400 experts. SI’s global experience includes successful world-class projects in over 40 countries with extensive OSS implementations and professional services for network engineering, planning, design, implementation, and operation of telecommunications and ICT services.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sasktel-international

www.sasktelinternational.com

About Tbaytel

Tbaytel is dedicated to delivering telecommunication and entertainment solutions that ensure people, businesses, and communities in Northern Ontario have multiple points of access to the global communications highway. Tbaytel offers the region’s largest 4G HSPA digital cellular coverage area and a state-of-the-art LTE network with extensive products and services in many neighbourhoods that include mobile data and voice, internet, security, and IPTV. With over a century of contributing to the quality of life, infrastructure, and economic health of Northern Ontario, Tbaytel’s understanding and commitment to its customers and community is unparalleled. For more information about Tbaytel, visit www.tbaytel.net .

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbaytel/

www.tbaytel.net



CBJ Newsmakers