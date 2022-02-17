TC Energy Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Skills/Compétences Canada

OTTAWA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a not-for-profit organization that actively promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, is proud to announce TC Energy will return as a presenting sponsor of the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), in Vancouver. SCNC will be held May 26 – 27 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Representatives from industry, government and labour unions, along with educators, youth, parents, and career seekers will attend SCNC Vancouver 2022.

SCNC allows industry organizations to engage with students, teachers and career seekers and inform them of career opportunities available in skilled trades and technologies. TC Energy will be onsite at SCNC Vancouver 2022 to engage with participants during SCNC’s official launch and reception events, while also participating in opening and closing ceremonies and many of the exciting activities happening throughout the week.

More than 325 students and apprentices will compete for the title of national champion in over 35 skilled trade and technology Skill Areas. With more than 40 interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activities, visiting students will learn about the various career pathways available in the skilled trades and technologies while discovering their passion.

“We’re proud to return to the Skills Canada National Competition as a presenting sponsor,” says Chris Foster, Chief Innovation Officer at TC Energy. “We look forward to this event every year as an opportunity to connect with the next generation of skilled workers. It takes a hands-on team to safely build, run and maintain our vast energy infrastructure network. We’re looking for diverse thinkers and big dreamers to join us as we continue to innovate and create game-changing solutions for a more sustainable energy future.”

According to a recent study published by Buildforce Canada, by the year 2026, an estimated 248,000 construction workers will retire. The industry is expected to draw approximately 94,000 new entrants, which will only partially offset expected retirements leaving the workforce, resulting in a shortage of skilled trade workers. There will continue to be a strong demand for skilled workers in Canada and SCNC is the ideal venue to showcase these skilled careers.

“The Skills Canada National Competition features the Skills for Success that are required for Canada’s future skilled workforce to thrive in the skilled trades and technologies. Through our partnership with TC Energy we profile diverse careers to youth and highlight how essential they are for our country’s economy, as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and well into the future,” says Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, innovation, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/080bffb9-cd6b-40a3-b31f-1e7f3fb60630



