TC Transcontinental reinvents the flyer in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that it has developed an innovative leaflet for Montréal that will reduce the volume of paper from flyers by nearly 60% and eliminate plastic entirely. This new product is a thin leaflet folded in four that combines flyers from various retailers into a single printed product with a limited number of pages. It will be accompanied by a digital platform that will include a wider set of promotional offerings for consumers.

“Our new solution for Montréal is designed to meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers and retailers, maintain healthy competition on prices, and bring environmental benefits exceeding the City of Montréal’s stated source reduction objectives,” said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice-President, Premedia, Distribution and In-Store Marketing at TC Transcontinental. “Research shows that most consumers continue to rely on printed flyers to plan their visits to local stores. Flyers help Montrealers fight inflation and save up to $1,500 a year. We have paid close attention to the dialogue surrounding our offering in recent years and trust this innovation, together with our new digital platform, will deliver on the expectations of all stakeholders.”

Printed flyers are recyclable and part of an established circular economy of paper in Québec. No trees are cut to make newsprint, as it is made from sawmill residues. Newsprint has a collection rate of 86%, and the collected paper is then transformed into valuable new products. More details will be made available by the end of April as the distribution model, launch date, and brand identity are being finalized. See the photo attached.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental’s mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental’s commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has more than 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$3.0 billion during the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental’s website at www.tc.tc

For information:

Media

Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

514-954-3581

[email protected]

Financial Community

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

514-954-3574

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe0ab69e-91b8-4a24-8a38-bd1eb5d1ee4b



CBJ Newsmakers