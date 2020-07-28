Tuesday, July 28, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TDb Split Corp. Financial Results to May 31, 2020

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TDb Split Corp. (“the Company”) announces that its semi-annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the six months ended May 31, 2020 are now available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.tdbsplit.com.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.tdbsplit.com.

