Teal Jones donating a half-million board feet of lumber to help rebuild Lytton & Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council/Lytton First Nation

SURREY, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teal Jones will donate enough lumber to rebuild 50 homes and buildings in Lytton and the Lytton first Nation following the fire that devastated those communities – about a half-million board feet.

“Teal Jones has felt the impact of traumatic fire events, but we were able to get back on solid footing with the help from the forestry community in British Columbia,” says Jack Gardner, great-grandson of Teal Jones’ founder and a spokesperson for the family-owned company. “We feel terrible for the people of Lytton and Lytton First Nation affected by this fire, and want to pay that past assistance forward. We encourage other forestry businesses to join us in the rebuilding of these resource-dependent communities.”

The company is reaching out to the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council/Lytton First Nation, the municipal government and regional district, and province to coordinate the donation with those authorities, ensuring the donation goes where it’s most needed and arrives at the right time. Teal Jones is also planning to contact community organizations about supporting their rebuilding in the communities.

The donated lumber will come from BC’s working forests, and be sawn in Teal Jones’ local mills.

Teal Jones has experienced fires at mills and woodlands in the past – perhaps the most significant about 20 years ago when campers violating a campfire ban near Boston Bar caused a significant forest fire that destroyed a large timber supply area. The company was able to recover with support from suppliers and employees.

About Teal Jones:

Teal Jones is BC’s largest privately-owned coastal forestry company. A family-owned value-added manufacturer, the company employs more than 1,000 people directly in woods and sawmill operations across B.C., plus numerous contractors and service providers – many in remote communities where few other employment options exist. The company’s Surrey mill site and headquarters supports more than 500 jobs across eight specialized milling operations, giving the company the flexibility to ensure every log arriving at the site is directed to its highest-value potential. Teal Jones has invested and committed to investing $60-million in its primary Surrey site since 2019 to strengthen its value-added manufacturing in British Columbia. The company ensures 100 per cent of every log it mills is used, with sawdust and chips directed to partners in pulp, paper, and biofuel production.

