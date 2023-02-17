Tearlach Announces Bulk Sample Timing and Drill Permits at Gabriel Lithium Project, Tonopah Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its plans for bulk sampling the Gabriel Lithium project in Tonopah, Nevada to fast track a pilot plant and in-depth metallurgical work. Additionally, the drilling notice through the Bureau of Land Management “(BLM)” has been approved and the bond submitted. Drilling will commence shortly.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO, stated, “Our team of clay lithium experts have identified a key point from which we can excavate a multi-ton bulk sample. Sampling this early helps significantly reduce engineering and permitting time to get to production. We will run a concurrent pilot plant process often later in the development phase. This type of outside-the-box thinking will help us accelerate our plans to become the leader in the space. We are looking at utilizing existing and advanced technology combined with our teams’ significant experience to increase the recovery potential of this type of mineralization.”

Highlights :

1-to-2-ton bulk sample of an already identified outcrop, set for Q2 2023.

Using Core Drill to do baseline metallurgical work.

Engaging with pilot plant labs running a pre-selection process.

Exploring existing and new technology, more to come on this.

Engaging with our Engineering groups to plan and advance further stage development permits.

Tearlach is committed to providing a unique approach to solving the supply chain issues that involve connecting the dots backwards from production placements and modelling to the exploration stage. This method will give a clear and accelerated path to production and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Tearlach

Tearlach is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects. Tearlach has a Joint Venture agreement with Blackrock silver on the Gabriel project in Tonopah Nevada, bordering American Lithium’s TLC Deposit, and is aggressively exploring the previously drilled lithium. Tearlach holds an interest in the Final Frontier Project, which includes the Pakwan / Margot Lake Claim block, which is directly contiguous to Frontier Lithium’s Flagship Spark and Pag deposits, as well as interests in the Wesley, Harth and Ferland properties, all located in the lithium hub of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals’ Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is currently underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 kms west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Tearlach intends to explore these assets and develop a portfolio of projects in North America through acquisition. Tearlach also holds “The Shelby Project” properties in Quebec’s James Bay Region bordering Windsome Resources and Patriot Battery Metals. Tearlach’s primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company in North America. Additional information on the Company is available at the website at www.tearlach.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LTD.

Morgan Lekstrom

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Suite 610 – 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

www.tearlach.ca

https://tearlach.ca/contact/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





CBJ Newsmakers