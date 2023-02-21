Tearlach Commences Drilling at its Gabriel Lithium Project in Tonopah Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that TonaTec Exploration LLC, of Elko Nevada, has mobilized a core drill rig to the company’s Gabriel Project and has commenced Phase 1 core drilling. The Gabriel Lithium project has past lithium results comparable to its neighbor, American Lithium. The drill program has been designed to confirm lithium mineralization intersected in holes drilled by Blackrock Silver and to complete step-out holes for prospective locations throughout the Gabriel property. Material from mineralized intervals will be utilized for initial metallurgical testing.

Program Highlights:

Accelerated drilling from the collaborative nature of the Joint Venture Initial holes Utilizing Blackrock Silvers existing drill pads to save time.

19 Hole Core Drill

3000 meters of HQ core drilling

Estimated 2-3 months.

Concurrent Metallurgical testing.

Further mapping and targeting for the extended drill program.

Wide pattern to confirm and significantly extend the previously drilled zones.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO commented, “The depth and experience of our team is a key contributor to the speed in which we can execute from the project’s inception to drilling within a month. We believe this is only one step in a multipronged approach that uses concurrent geological and engineering processes to drive our project forward quickly. We are accelerating not only drilling and permitting but the ability to understand the larger picture for the Tonopah lithium district. We plan significant catalysts over the next few weeks and months that will provide a clear path forward for shareholders of Tearlach and our JV partner, Blackrock Silver. Being next to American Lithium and in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction has significant advantages as their resource size and potential district size makes what we believe Tonopah to be the fast-growing and future Lithium District in America.”

Figure 1: Gabriel Project Map with Phase 1 Drill locations.

Technical Information :

Initially, holes will be drilled using a core drill with the size of HQTT on existing pad locations that have been previously permitted with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) by Blackrock Silver. PALN has submitted a Notice to the BLM to permit drill pad construction on additional Gabriel Project lands, for which Tearlach has already submitted the reclamation bond. The Downhole deviations will be surveyed by IDS of Elko, NV. The core will be transported to Reno, NV, where it will be sawn, samples analyzed, and geology logged at an ALS Laboratory facility.

Past lithium values up to 1,217 ppm lithium have been intercepted in drilling, in addition to the continuity of broad zones of mineralization up to 56.4 metres in thickness. The average thickness of the lithium-bearing zone is 28.1 metres; The lithium-bearing zone comes within 8 metres of the surface on the northeast portion of the property and has been intersected down to 117 metres below the surface.

The geological setting and mineralization is similar to the nearby TLC lithium deposit owned by American Lithium Corp, which is located three kilometres to the northeast of the company’s land holdings.

With grades over 1,200 ppm lithium encountered and thick zones of mineralization up to 56.4 metres starting near surface, initial results compare quite favorably to other well-established lithium claystone projects in the area, both directly adjacent to the project.

Qualified Person:

Mr. David Flint, CPG with AIPG., Director of the subsidiary Panam Lithium Nevada Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Tearlach

Tearlach is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects. Tearlach has a Joint Venture agreement with Blackrock silver on the Gabriel project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium’s TLC Deposit, and is aggressively exploring the previously drilled lithium. Tearlach holds an interest in the Final Frontier Project, which includes the Pakwan / Margot Lake Claim block, which is directly contiguous to Frontier Lithium’s Flagship Spark and Pag deposits, as well as interests in the Wesley, Harth and Ferland properties, all located in the lithium hub of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Wesley Property borders Green Energy Metals’ Root Lake Project, where a 24,000 m drill program is currently underway. Pegmatite dykes have also been encountered on the Harth Lithium Project, which is 8 kms west of the Wesley Lithium Project. Tearlach intends to explore these assets and develop a portfolio of projects in North America through acquisition. Tearlach also holds “The Shelby Project” properties in Quebec’s James Bay Region bordering Windsome Resources and Patriot Battery Metals. Tearlach’s primary objective is to position itself as the leading lithium exploration and development company in North America. Additional information on the Company is available at the website at www.tearlach.ca.

