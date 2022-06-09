TECHNATION Launches Revamped Ingenious Awards Program

Mississauga, ON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TECHNATION, Canada’s leading technology industry association, has opened nominations for the 2022 Ingenious Awards and is looking for disruptors from across Canada using technology to be truly innovative. Following a two-year hiatus, TECHNATION has revamped the Ingenious Awards categories and added two new individual Ingenious Awards.

For 2022, TECHNATION has partnered with IDC Canada and CIO to co-host this year’s awards program. The partnership expands the nomination categories and opportunities for deserving Canadian organizations.

Ingenious Technology Categories (Four Awards)

We are looking for nominees who work in business, government and other public-sector and not-for-profit organizations whose innovative use of technology uses one of the following areas of specialization to transform operations:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Blockchain

Cloud

Internet of Things (IoT)

Two new Ingenious Awards will celebrate individual Canadian leaders who have been significant disruptors in Canada’s technological innovation to drive national or regional prosperity. The two new Ingenious Awards are Public Sector Disruptor and the Canadian Tech Hall of Fame.

Ingenious Awards deadline to submit: August 8, 2022, 11:59 p.m. EDT

For more detail on the criteria for all Ingenious Awards categories, please see TECHNATION’s website for more information.

Ingenious and IDC CIO 50 Awards

The CIO 50 Symposium & Awards Canada conference will be held on November 29 & 30 and will feature not one, but two award shows. IDC and CIO will host the new CIO 50 Canada Awards and TECHNATION will host the 2022 Ingenious Awards.

CIO 50 Canada Awards – for more information.

Submission Deadline: June 27, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. EDT

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is the industry-government nexus for technology prosperity in Canada. As a member-driven, not-for-profit, TECHNATION unites Canada’s technology sector, governments and communities to enable technology prosperity in Canada. TECHNATION champions technology prosperity by providing advocacy, professional development and networking opportunities across industry and governments at all levels; connecting Canadian scale-ups with global tech leaders; engaging the global supply chain; and filling the technology talent pipeline.

TECHNATION has served as the authoritative national voice of the $230 billion ICT industry for over 60 years. More than 44,000 Canadian ICT firms create and supply goods and services that contribute to a more productive, competitive, and innovative society. The ICT sector generates more than 671,100 jobs and invests $8.0 billion annually in R&D, more than any other private sector performer.

For more information: www.technationcanada.ca.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers